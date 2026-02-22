Life in an IIT | ‘My PhD journey at IIT Guwahati from Ethiopia’

– Desta Sodano Sheiso

From the very beginning, my aspiration to pursue doctoral studies was closely tied to my interest in studying in India and becoming part of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) ecosystem. India has long been recognised for its strong academic culture, especially in science, engineering, and mathematics. The combination of academic rigour, global reputation, affordability, and inclusivity made India a natural destination for my PhD journey.

Within this ecosystem, the IIT system stood out for its emphasis on high-quality research, autonomy, and interdisciplinary learning. Among the IITs, IIT Guwahati attracted me because of its strong research culture, globally ranked status, and reputation for excellence in mathematics and applied sciences. Interactions with senior Ethiopian students and alumni who had studied here further reinforced my decision. Being selected as a PhD scholar at IIT Guwahati is a privilege, given the highly competitive and rigorous selection process involved.

Academic background and early journey

I am currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Applied Mathematics, with a specialisation in Numerical Analysis and Computational Fluid Dynamics, in the Department of Mathematics at IIT Guwahati.

I come from Wolkite, Ethiopia, and my academic journey has been shaped by a deep-rooted passion for education and scientific inquiry developed from an early age. I studied at Saint Joseph Secondary and Preparatory School in Nazareth, Ethiopia, where I developed a strong interest in mathematics and problem-solving. These early experiences laid the foundation for my pursuit of higher education in the mathematical sciences.

I began my professional career as a high-school teacher, which strengthened my interest in teaching and mentoring. In 2017, I joined Mizan-Tepi University as a lecturer, where I actively engaged in teaching and mentoring undergraduate students. In 2019, I moved to Wolkite University as a lecturer in Mathematics, continuing my commitment to academic excellence and student development.

Recognising the importance of advanced research training, I decided to pursue a PhD to strengthen my research capabilities and contribute more meaningfully to higher education and applied scientific research.

PhD at IIT Guwahati and research focus

I joined IIT Guwahati as a PhD scholar in 2021. This marked my first long stay away from my home country and my professional role, making it a major personal and professional transition.

I am pursuing my doctoral studies with full sponsorship from the Government of Ethiopia, through the Ministry of Education. This support reflects my country’s commitment to advanced education and capacity building and has been a strong source of motivation throughout my academic journey. I am currently on study leave from Wolkite University to undertake my doctoral research.

My PhD is supervised by Prof Nanda Kishore, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping both the theoretical and practical aspects of my work. My research problem was finalised through an extensive literature review, coursework, and detailed discussions with my supervisor. The supervision culture at IIT Guwahati encourages independent thinking while ensuring continuous academic support, which has been invaluable for my growth as a researcher.

Research area explained simply

My research focuses on using advanced mathematical models and computer simulations to understand how fluids and chemical reactions behave inside industrial reactors. In simple terms, I use computers to simulate how liquids, gases, and solid particles interact, flow, and react with each other.

This work helps engineers design more efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly reactors, particularly for producing sustainable bio-aviation fuels, which are crucial for reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

My research interests include:

– Numerical simulation and modelling of multiphase reactive flows

– Advanced reactor design and optimisation

– Sustainable aviation fuel production using computational fluid dynamics (CFD)

– Numerical methods for singularly perturbed differential equations

The most intellectually challenging part of my PhD has been integrating advanced mathematical theory with large-scale numerical simulations in multiphase reactive flows. These problems are computationally intensive and require careful validation, numerical stability, and physical accuracy. Overcoming these challenges has significantly strengthened my analytical, programming, and problem-solving skills.

Societal relevance and applications

My research has direct real-world applications, particularly in:

– Sustainable and cleaner aviation fuel production

– Energy-efficient reactor design

– Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

– Advancement of clean energy technologies

By improving reactor efficiency and fuel sustainability, my work contributes to global efforts towards environmental protection and the energy transition.

Life as a PhD scholar at IIT Guwahati

A typical day as a research scholar involves reading literature, developing mathematical models, running numerical simulations, and analysing results. I also attend seminars, interact with my supervisor and peers, and engage in academic discussions that broaden my understanding.

Balancing coursework, research, teaching responsibilities, and personal time requires discipline and effective time management. Structured planning, consistency, and setting clear research goals have helped me manage these responsibilities while maintaining personal well-being.

I actively collaborate with researchers beyond my department, particularly in computational modelling and engineering applications. These interdisciplinary interactions have broadened the scope of my work and enriched my research experience.

IIT Guwahati offers a strong research ecosystem supported by advanced computational facilities, high-performance computing resources, and well-equipped laboratories. Workshops, training programs, and access to modern research tools further strengthen this ecosystem.

Teaching, mentorship, and academic community

I regularly interact with master’s and undergraduate students through mentoring and academic discussions. Teaching and guiding younger students have enhanced my conceptual clarity, communication skills, and sense of academic responsibility.

I also participate actively in departmental seminars, research colloquia, and interdisciplinary discussions, which provide opportunities to exchange ideas and stay updated on developments in applied mathematics and computational sciences.

Life beyond academics

Living in India for over five years has given me rich cultural exposure. I deeply admire the mutual respect among people of different religions and cultures, as well as the warmth, humility, and hospitality of Indian society.

Outside of research, I enjoy walking around the scenic campus, engaging in informal discussions with fellow scholars, and exploring Indian cuisine. I often spend my free time in the central library, open green spaces, and along the Brahmaputra riverside, which offers tranquility and inspiration.

IIT Guwahati has helped me build meaningful friendships with students from across India and many other countries. Participating in cultural festivals and informal gatherings has allowed me to experience India’s diversity firsthand. The campus has been welcoming and inclusive, with dedicated support systems for international students.

Family and home

My father has passed away, and my mother is a homemaker who has played a central role in supporting my educational aspirations. Living away from Ethiopia, I deeply miss my family, especially my beloved child, Hallelujah Desta. I also miss Ethiopia’s rich cultural traditions, particularly its world-renowned coffee and the traditional staple food, injera.

Professional growth and future aspirations

During my PhD, I have attended academic workshops and training programs related to numerical methods, computational modelling, and CFD. I have also been involved in research publications, which have strengthened my academic profile and research visibility.

Being associated with an IIT has provided international academic exposure, access to global research networks, and opportunities for collaboration. The reputation of the IIT system has significantly enhanced my academic credibility globally.

After completing my PhD, I aspire to continue in academia, combining teaching, advanced research, and mentoring future scholars. I plan to return to Ethiopia and contribute to higher education while maintaining active international research collaborations.

I hope to transfer the research culture, academic rigour, and interdisciplinary approach I have gained at IIT Guwahati to Ethiopian universities. By integrating advanced computational tools, modern teaching methodologies, and research-driven education, I aim to contribute to strengthening higher education and research infrastructure in my home country.