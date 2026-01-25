From struggling to wake up early to managing expenses: How an IIT Guwahati fresher is settling into campus life | Life in an IIT

— Nisarg Thakar

Life at IIT Guwahati is busy, exciting, and full of small moments that make every day memorable. My day usually starts at 7 am, followed by classes, labs, assignments, and hostel meals that keep the day moving at a steady pace. Somewhere between rushing to lectures and finishing lab reports, the campus slowly starts feeling like home.

As evening sets in, the academic pressure gives way to friendships and fun. Nights are spent hanging out with friends in the hostel, listening to music, playing games, or going for long walks around the beautiful campus. These simple routines – studying together, laughing over late-night conversations, and exploring campus on foot or cycle – are what truly define my life as a student at IIT Guwahati.

I joined IIT Guwahati in 2025, and it was my first time living away from home and staying independently. Naturally, I was very excited and also a bit overwhelmed.

I am originally from Nagpur, Maharashtra. I completed my entire schooling at Narayana Vidyalayam, Nagpur – an institution that played a formative role in shaping my academic foundation. From a young age, I consistently performed well in academics while also actively engaging in extracurricular activities such as dancing, football, and anchoring, which helped develop my confidence and versatility.

I did not require any external coaching until Class 10, when I joined Patil’s Classes. The guidance and structured preparation there proved instrumental, enabling me to secure 97.6 per cent in my Class 10 board examinations.

My family

My father runs a branding agency, and my mother is an interior designer. Both have been immensely supportive and encouraging throughout my schooling years. Their constant belief in me has been a cornerstone of my journey so far. Even today, I often find myself reminiscing about my school days and life in Nagpur. I miss the homemade food that my mother cooked, and most of all, the simple joy of spending carefree time with my friends and family – memories that continue to hold a special place in my heart.

JEE journey

Since childhood, I have always loved building things and experimenting. In Class 9, I discovered my love for mathematics and science, which led me to choose the science stream in Class 11. I struggled with memorising terms in biology, so I decided to drop it after Class 10. Over time, these interests played a defining role in shaping my decision to pursue engineering and my aspiration to study at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

I appeared for JEE Main and JEE Advanced in 2025. In my January attempt at JEE Main, I scored a 98.89 percentile, and in the April attempt, I secured a 99.30 percentile. My JEE Advanced rank is 5,794. I prepared for JEE at a local institute named Kalptaru in Nagpur. Those two years were a transformative journey. I faced numerous challenges and moments when giving up seemed tempting. After my first JEE attempt, I was devastated and depressed, but the unwavering sacrifices and support of my parents became my strongest source of motivation. I made it my mission to improve in the second attempt. Alongside them, the encouragement and guidance of my teachers helped me remain focused and resilient.

Branch choice and looking ahead

My foremost objective during JoSAA counselling was to gain admission to one of the legacy IITs, and the branch was not my primary consideration initially. However, my strong interest in physics and chemistry naturally led me to opt for Chemical Engineering. I had also filled preferences such as Mechanical Engineering, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Computer Science Engineering.

I have not yet participated in any inter-IIT events, but I am very eager to do so in the future. I mostly play football and badminton, though I try out other sports with friends as well. The sports and gym facilities here are top-notch. After completing my BTech, I aspire to secure a respectable role that truly reflects my hard work and dedication. I hope to work with leading organisations such as Google, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, and Amazon, and most importantly, to make my parents and myself proud. In the end, providing a good, peaceful life for my parents and myself is what matters the most.

Initial days at IIT Guwahati

Initially, I faced a few challenges, such as waking up early by myself. On some days, I had to rush to breakfast or even skip it to reach class on time. Food, however, was never a concern, as the mess serves decent meals, and our hostel has a reliable and well-maintained canteen with good food.

A close-knit group of friends and hostel-mates played an important role in helping me settle into the schedule. I have a very social nature, so I interacted with many people in the initial days, which allowed me to make quite a few good friends right from the start of the semester. Being at IIT has been a deeply transformative experience. Over time, I have grown more disciplined, resilient, and confident in my abilities. Being surrounded by exceptionally talented peers is a constant source of motivation, pushing me to raise my own standards. You don’t have to excel at anything to be part of a club or event – you just need interest. There are many seniors and teachers who are happy to help you. Showing up is what matters the most.

Clubs, societies, and campus culture

I have been involved in several clubs and societies and volunteered in multiple events. I actively participated in the Dance Club (Cadence) as well as the Football Club. I have helped conduct events such as Garba Raas, the Independence Day parade, SIH’25, and Spirit’25. Being a Gujarati myself, I found the Navratri celebrations truly incredible. The Gujarati community made the experience even more special by ensuring that everyone could participate in and enjoy the Garba Raas event by conducting a two-day workshop to teach Garba to newcomers.

Balancing academics has been possible largely due to the constant support and understanding of event heads, particularly during assignment deadlines and quizzes. Additionally, most studies can be managed by studying a little late at night. One important thing I learned at IIT is how to balance academics, extracurricular activities, and social life. Sometimes, stress builds up quietly due to academic workload. In such moments, I find relief in stepping out into the open campus, cycling along its scenic paths, or taking long walks at night with friends. These simple routines help me clear my mind.

Friends, hangout spots, and campus life

There are numerous good spots for hanging out with friends on campus, such as the Student Activity Centre, food court, Serpentine Lake, Lohit Canteen, Disang Canteen, TV room of the hostel, Khoka Market, and lakeside seating areas. Sometimes, we watch movies in the hostel TV room. We also have billiards, table tennis, and foosball tables in each hostel, which provide a fun way to spend time with friends.

During holidays, we sometimes visit the city mall or restaurants. Still, one of our favourite activities on campus is walking or cycling around. The beauty of the campus, along with the nature and weather at night, makes it perfect for late-night walks. Campus life at IIT feels quite different from other colleges. It feels like we live in an entirely different world of our own. Rather than just an academic space, we have a whole vibrant campus with most facilities open 24×7. With vast green spaces, cycling paths, sports facilities, and a peaceful environment away from city chaos, hostel life feels surreal. The complete freedom to explore and do whatever I want is a phenomenal experience, and the exposure we get from exceptionally talented peers is very different from other institutions.

Life in Guwahati

I went to City Centre Mall in Guwahati, where I had a blast with friends – bowling, shopping, eating at good restaurants – the whole day was filled with fun. Guwahati also has amusement parks and water parks, which are some enjoyable activities I want to try. I love trying out local cuisine in local markets. I also went on an amazing trip to Meghalaya, which is just a 4- to 6-hour drive away from campus and is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen.

Managing expenses was initially a bit of a problem, but I soon got used to it. I mainly spend on food and city trips. Some of my favourite foods include Oreo shakes, Domino’s pizza, cheese Maggi, masala dosa, and biryani from the hostel canteen. During holidays, shopping for clothes forms a major part of my expenditure. On campus, I binge-watched series like ‘Stranger Things’. Besides that, I usually spend my free time playing offline and online games and sports with friends. Watching horror movies at night with friends is quite enjoyable.

Teachers and academics

The teachers at IIT are generally highly knowledgeable, approachable, and supportive. Most professors are deeply invested in their subjects and encourage students to think conceptually rather than rely solely on notes. Overall, their guidance plays a crucial role in shaping both our technical understanding and problem-solving mindset. At the end of my first semester, one of our professors, V S Moholkar, became quite emotional, as he loved teaching our batch and had become somewhat attached to us.