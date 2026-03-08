Life in an IIT: My journey from a love for Maths to IIT Guwahati

— Shreya Agrawal

I do not remember a single moment when I decided to pursue engineering. There was no dramatic realisation or defining day. What I do remember, however, is my love for problem-solving. Growing up, I was never short of books, and mathematics slowly became something I enjoyed spending hours with. My father always encouraged my interest in maths, and over time, without even realising it, engineering began to feel like the natural path for me.

I appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in 2024 alongside my Class 12 board exams. My JEE Advanced rank was around 23,000, and my JEE Main rank was around 48,000. When the results came, and I eventually secured Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Guwahati, it felt like a dream come true.

Growing up

I am 18 years old and originally from Pune, although I was brought up in Mumbai. My school life there was fairly relaxed. During the lockdown years, most of my time was spent reading novels or solving maths problems. Both my parents are teachers, and education was always an important part of our home environment.

Even today, one thing I miss about Mumbai is the simple joy of going shopping with my mother in its huge malls, and in general the glamour and energy of a megacity.

The JEE journey

My parents enrolled me in a coaching institute when I was in Class 9. Later, in Class 11, I was offered a batch at their Kota centre, and that is where my core preparation truly began.

Kota is known for its competitive environment, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. In my case, the biggest challenge was food. Living in a hostel began to have an impact on my health, so much so that my mother even wanted me to return home.

Thankfully, I found support in an unexpected and beautiful way. One of my best friends’ mother shifted to Kota and took care of the three of us – our close-knit group of friends. Her presence brought warmth, comfort, and a sense of home that we desperately needed during that phase of our lives.

When it came to choosing my branch during JoSAA counselling, I was initially hoping for Mathematics and Computing at any good IIT – perhaps because of my interest in mathematics, or perhaps because I knew I could not imagine studying electronics or mechanics for four years. But getting Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Guwahati felt even better than what I had hoped for.

Arriving at IIT Guwahati

I came to IIT Guwahati in 2024. Staying away from home was not entirely new to me because of my two years in Kota, but college life was still a different experience.

Like almost everyone who arrives here for the first time, I was immediately smitten by the beauty of the campus. After surviving Kota, Guwahati almost felt like heaven. The campus is quiet, peaceful, and incredibly beautiful.

That said, the day my mother left me at the hostel was difficult. I was a mess. But I adjusted quicker than I expected. I found the sweetest roommate, and soon made some truly wonderful friends.

Finding my place on campus

By the end of my second semester, I had joined several student groups: the Aeromodelling Club, the Coding Club, the Maths Club, and the Computer Science and Engineering Association.

Balancing these activities with academics can sometimes be a headache, but I try to manage my time by prioritising tasks according to urgency and importance.

My daily routine is fairly predictable. Most days begin with me waking up barely 20 minutes before a lecture, rushing through breakfast, and cycling to the lecture hall. The lectures are an hour long, though my attention span is usually closer to 50 minutes.

After classes, I usually return to the hostel for a short nap before settling down to study for what often feels like a never-ending series of examinations. Evenings are usually spent on long walks across campus, attending club meetings, or going to the compulsory basketball lessons that we are graded for.

And somehow, I myself am not entirely sure what keeps me busy until 2 am every night. Sometimes it is studying, sometimes coding, sometimes deciding what to order from the canteen, and sometimes long discussions with my roommate about the inevitable deadlocks the world seems stuck in.

In between all these, I try to stay connected with home. I call my parents regularly, help my sister with her studies the night before her exams, and occasionally reconnect with old friends.

Campus life

Most of our free time is spent simply wandering around the campus. It is so large and lively that you never really run out of places to sit and talk.

Sometimes we step out of the hostel in the middle of the night just to have a plate of Maggi or to see how our lecture halls look in the dark.

Friends of mine studying in other colleges often tell me how different their campus life is. The difference might lie in the freedom we enjoy here, or perhaps in the sheer scale of resources and opportunities available.

Food on campus is not very expensive, so managing my expenses has been fairly easy. Most of my spending goes toward food and essentials. And when it comes to food, I am not particularly picky – I enjoy fruits, juices, dosa, biryani, pizza, burgers, and almost everything one can think of.

As for sports, I cannot say I am particularly athletic. I attended the graded basketball lessons we had, but growing up I was never much into sports except for skating. My main hobby has always been reading novels.

Lessons beyond the classroom

If there is one thing IIT has taught me, it is gratitude.

After coming here, I began to understand what growing up truly feels like. You realise that perspectives change, people come and go, and very little unfolds exactly the way you expect it to.

IIT has taught me how to trust people, but not unquestioningly, and how to accept uncertainty as a part of life.

Sometimes I wonder why engineering is often considered boring. Life at an IIT is anything but static – it is defined by constant change, quiet lessons, and continuous growth.

Perhaps the most important lesson I have learned here is to be grateful for everything I have, because not everyone is fortunate enough to wake up each day with the opportunity to learn something new.

Looking ahead

After completing my BTech, I hope to work as a software engineer at a reputable company. More than anything else, I hope to do work that I genuinely enjoy.

I want to contribute, even if only in a small way, to the world around me and be part of an environment where people value and understand one another. For me, working with like-minded people is an honour in itself.

For now, though, life at IIT Guwahati continues to unfold one lecture, one late-night conversation, and one unexpected lesson at a time.