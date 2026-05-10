Life in an IIT | ‘Nothing is handed to you automatically’: IIT Guwahati BTech student shares his biggest lessons

— Raj Gaurav Tiwari

For me, the motivation to join an IIT came from a genuine love for mathematics and science. Since childhood, I enjoyed solving problems and understanding concepts instead of memorising them. Over time, that curiosity naturally pushed me towards engineering and eventually the IIT journey. Today, as a third-year student of Chemical Science and Technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, I feel the experience has shaped me not only academically, but personally as well.

I am 19 years old, and I belong to Greater Noida. I studied at Ryan International School from Class 2 to 12. My father is a civil engineer, and my mother is a teacher in a private school. Their support played a huge role in shaping my discipline and academic journey.

I appeared for both JEE Main and JEE Advanced in 2023. I secured a rank of 12,900 in JEE Main and 7,393 in JEE Advanced. After my JEE Main result, I felt I could have done much better, which pushed me to seriously step up my preparation for Advanced.

My focused preparation began in Class 12 alongside coaching. During the last few months before JEE Advanced, I followed a very disciplined routine. I studied consistently and attempted mock tests almost daily.

One of the biggest challenges I faced was balancing multiple commitments at once. Along with school and coaching, I was also actively involved in sports and fitness. There were times when everything felt overwhelming, but gradually I learnt how to manage my schedule better and stay consistent.

When it came to branch selection during counselling, I decided to follow my interests rather than trends. I chose Chemical Science and Technology because I was particularly interested in quantum and physical chemistry. What attracted me even more was how the field connects fundamental science with practical technological applications.

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Finding independence at IIT Guwahati

I joined IIT Guwahati in July 2023, and it was my first time living away from home. Initially, the transition was not easy. Suddenly, I had to manage everything on my own – daily routine, studies, and social life. The first few weeks felt uncertain and challenging, but once I started interacting with people, making friends, and understanding how things worked on campus, I gradually settled in. That phase taught me a lot about independence.

Over time, IIT life became much more than academics for me. I explored different clubs before finding where my interests truly belonged. Currently, I serve as the Operations Manager of the Technical Board, which oversees all technical societies on campus. I am also a Project Manager in the Aeromodelling Club, where I work on projects related to drones and avionics.

Managing academics along with club responsibilities can sometimes be demanding, but I try to prioritise tasks based on deadlines and importance. These experiences have helped me become more confident and independent. I am now much more comfortable expressing my thoughts and taking initiative. Being surrounded by talented peers constantly pushes me to improve myself.

One of my most memorable experiences at IIT has been participating in Inter-IIT Tech Meets. In my second year, I worked on the IdeaForge problem statement and secured sixth position. In my third year, I led a team for the Drona Aviation problem statement, where we secured second position. Representing IIT Guwahati and collaborating with talented students from across IITs made those experiences truly special.

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A typical day for me usually starts with lectures. After that, I spend time on physical activities like badminton, football, or gym workouts because they help me stay active and refreshed. Later in the day, I focus on academics or skill development, while weekends are mostly dedicated to club work and projects.

Hostel life has also become an important part of my IIT experience. Most of the time, I hang out with friends in the hostel because it feels the most comfortable and accessible. We also spend time at the New SAC, which has food outlets and a relaxing environment. One thing I particularly enjoy on campus is dosa – it has become one of my favourite comfort foods here.

Living in Assam has been a very different and enriching experience for me. The culture, traditions, and natural surroundings are unique and interesting to explore.

Lessons beyond academics

One major thing that makes IIT life different from many other colleges is the peer group. Most students here are highly motivated and constantly trying to improve themselves. That creates a very dynamic and competitive environment, which pushes you to grow faster.

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One of the biggest lessons I have learnt at IIT is the importance of balance. You cannot focus only on academics or only on extracurriculars – both are equally important for overall growth. I have also realised that trying new things is the best way to discover your strengths.

Looking ahead, I plan to work for a few years after completing my BTech to gain practical industry experience. Later, I may either pursue higher studies or explore starting my own venture.

Another important lesson my journey has taught me is that nothing is handed to you automatically. Whether it is academics, projects, or career decisions, you have to figure things out yourself. At times, that can be challenging, but it also helps you grow significantly.

For me, some of the most unforgettable IIT memories are not limited to classrooms or competitions. They are the late-night conversations with friends, project work done under pressure, and assignments completed just minutes before deadlines. Stressful as they may seem at the moment, these are the experiences that truly define life at IIT.