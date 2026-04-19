I wanted more from life: How IIT Guwahati is helping me rewrite my future

– Shafqat Jabbar

Being in an IIT has drastically helped me improve myself as a person. I have gained exposure and opportunities that I never imagined during my school time. After two years in my degree, I have become a much better person – socially, technically, and culturally.

Being here has allowed me to meet amazing people who have shaped my personality beautifully, and I can proudly say that it is one of the best things that has happened to me. One thing I have truly learned is that everybody is on their own – you need to be independent, decisive, and do what you feel is best for you.

Early life and motivation

I am 19, a sophomore at IIT Guwahati pursuing Data Science and Artificial Intelligence as my major. I come from the steel city of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, while my roots are connected to Odisha. I mostly grew up in Jamshedpur, completing my entire schooling at RVS Academy, but Odisha influences all the cultural aspects of mine.

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My father is a crane operator in the steel/ metal production industry and was often out of station for work, sometimes returning only once a year for a short period. Because of this, most of my personality is influenced by my mother, who was always present at home and played an important role in helping me reach where I am today. I constantly felt the absence of my father, and as he approached retirement, being the eldest child, I felt the need to support my family and make our lives better in whatever way possible.

I was not very good with studies until Class 8. Then something changed – it felt like a spark. I developed an urge to grow, to leave behind the limitations of my surroundings, and to explore my true potential. The place I lived in had a very limited mindset, where people didn’t dream big and were content with a mechanical life. I didn’t want that. I wanted to be different, to have a bigger purpose, and to create better opportunities for myself and my family. Looking back, I realise how far I have come, and today, the only thing I truly miss about my city is my home.

The JEE journey and turning point

I appeared for JEE Main in January and April 2024. My first attempt on January 27 was considered one of the toughest shifts, which significantly impacted many students’ percentiles. My second attempt in April was better, and I secured an AIR 2825 in JEE Main. I then appeared for JEE Advanced on May 26, 2024, securing an AIR 911.

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My motivation to take JEE came from my interest in science, mathematics, and computers. I believe that one cannot succeed without enjoying what they do, and this holds true for many who clear JEE – they genuinely enjoy the process of learning and diving deep into subjects.

I prepared for JEE in Jamshedpur, joining Prerna Classes, known for its legacy and consistency. I chose not to go to Kota, which is often the first choice for many students, as I was not ready for it and it was also slightly beyond budget.

The preparation phase was not easy. I felt socially isolated and distanced from my earlier friend group. It was also academically challenging to manage all three subjects simultaneously, especially since I was not enrolled in a dummy school. My days were packed – school in the morning, followed by lectures and hours of practice – leaving little to no time for myself. This is why many JEE aspirants feel exhausted during their preparation phase.

During JoSAA counselling, I had options like DSAI and MnC at IIT Guwahati, and CSE at BHU, among others. I chose DSAI at IIT Guwahati for three reasons: AI is a rapidly growing field, the course structure is industry-relevant, and the programme offers enough flexibility to explore other interests.

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While many choose CSE at BHU, I was drawn to Guwahati because of its campus, relatively less academic rigour, and its cultural diversity.

Finding myself at IIT Guwahati

I joined IIT Guwahati in July 2024, and it was my first time living away from home. It felt like an exciting opportunity – I was thrilled and curious to explore a new city, meet new people, and learn things beyond academics. Coming from a strict household, this independence gave me a strong sense of responsibility.

Initially, everything felt fascinating – something I had only seen in movies was now my reality. The mess food was good at the beginning, but gradually declined, which I realised is a common part of college life.

I had already made friends through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) WhatsApp groups before arriving, so settling in was easier. Once on campus, I interacted with many people and formed friendships with like-minded individuals. We often hung out in a friend’s room, which became a hub for relaxing and spending time together.

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In my first year, I explored a wide range of clubs and hostel activities. I joined dramatics, debating, literary, photography, and filmmaking. I wanted to try everything I had missed during my childhood. I participated in inter-hostel events such as band competitions, group dance, theatre performances, and street plays incorporating live music.

Now, in my second year, I am a prominent member of the Film Making Club and also participated in the Inter IIT Cultural Meet 8.0 held at IIT Kanpur from December 20 to 29, 2025. It was an amazing experience interacting with students from different IITs across India. I participated through the Film Club (Lumiere) in both the online short movie-making competition and the 51-hour filmmaking challenge.

Being part of so many clubs requires time and commitment, but managing everything in moderation has not affected my academics. Even after being actively involved, I maintained a CPI of 8.5+. It ultimately comes down to setting priorities.

My daily routine is not fixed, but it generally includes classes in the morning, lunch, labs from 2 to 5 pm, NCC sessions from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, and dinner. In between, I dedicate time to clubs, hostel activities, and personal projects. My hobbies include critiquing movies and series, playing the piano, and photography.

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I usually hang out with friends at New SAC or at Khokha, the local market just outside the campus.

Professors at IITs vary – some are highly engaging and interactive, while others treat teaching more like a routine task. The good professors naturally attract students to their classes. One of my professors once took us out for coffee because the class seemed too sleepy, which was a memorable experience.

Being in an IIT feels different from other colleges. There is a sense of assurance about your potential and future, which reduces some pressure in a competitive environment. Being surrounded by high achievers motivates you to aim higher. The opportunities, facilities, and peer group here also play a significant role in shaping future prospects, including startups.

Managing expenses is one of the toughest parts for me, as I tend to spend a lot, and the abundance of food outlets doesn’t help. Sometimes converting UPI money into cash helps control spending.

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What fascinates me about Guwahati is its rich culture and diversity. Assamese culture reflects influences from Mongolian, Chinese, Japanese, Nepali, and Bengali traditions. The people are friendly and have a lifestyle different from typical North Indian culture. The variety of food – from thukpa to momos – is also something I enjoy.

Some areas need improvement, such as food quality, water issues, attendance policies, and curriculum flexibility. The mandatory SA courses in the first year can also be time-consuming and restrictive.

Looking ahead

Currently, I plan to go through the regular internship process to gain industry exposure. In my third year, I aim to work with startups led by seniors to learn and build things. In the long term, I want to create something of my own and work on startups. However, placements remain a reliable option as well.