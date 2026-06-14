Life in an IIT | What really changes after getting into an IIT

– Amar Krish Dubey

I am a 20-year-old pre-final-year student pursuing Chemical Engineering at IIT Guwahati. My days here rarely follow a fixed pattern, and that is probably what defines life in an IIT the best. During exam season, most of my day revolves around lectures, assignments and studying late into the night. At other times, especially before competitions or major events, my schedule shifts entirely towards meetings, planning sessions and coordinating with different teams.

Between academics and extracurricular activities, there is always something happening on campus. Whenever I get a little free time, I enjoy spending it with my friends – whether it is sitting in hostel rooms, hanging around the SAC building, trying different food outlets on campus, or simply taking long walks around the beautiful IIT Guwahati campus.

Over the last three years, I have realised that IIT life constantly pushes you to adapt, manage priorities, and grow in ways you never expected.

I come from Mumbai, a city known for its fast pace and dynamic spirit, but the memories that shaped me the most are from the close-knit colony where I grew up. I completed my schooling till Class 12 at Atomic Energy Central School under the Department of Atomic Energy. My father works as a senior scientific officer there, and growing up in that environment naturally exposed me to discipline, hard work and academic curiosity from an early age.

At the same time, I was someone who initially found it difficult to adapt to new environments or make friends quickly. Looking back now, I feel my journey from Mumbai to IIT Guwahati has transformed me not only academically, but personally as well.

The JEE journey

In JEE Main, I secured an AIR 7555, while I got 6312 rank in JEE Advanced. Interestingly, my motivation to prepare for these exams initially came from the people around me. Many of my peers were preparing for IITs and other engineering entrance examinations, and seeing their ambition inspired me to challenge myself and pursue the same path.

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I prepared through a coaching institute, where structured guidance, regular practice, and disciplined preparation helped me stay consistent. One of the biggest challenges during preparation was time management because the syllabus was vast and the competition was intense. Along with academics, there was also peer pressure and the constant need to stay motivated. However, throughout that phase, the support of my teachers, friends, and family played a huge role in helping me stay focused and disciplined.

Moving away from home

I joined IIT Guwahati in 2023, and it was my first experience living away from home. Initially, the transition felt overwhelming because everything around me – the people, the food, the schedule, and the lifestyle – was completely different from what I was used to. In the beginning, adjusting to hostel life was not easy, but the welcoming campus environment and the friendships I built here gradually made the process smoother.

Over time, IIT Guwahati started feeling like a second home. I adapted to the campus culture, became more comfortable around new people, and slowly learned how to handle responsibilities independently. One of the biggest changes in me has been becoming more confident and open to unfamiliar situations.

Beyond academics

One aspect that truly sets life at an IIT apart from many other colleges is its vibrant hostel culture and the learning environment beyond the classroom. Since most students live on campus, the institute remains lively almost around the clock. There is always something happening — club activities, competitions, cultural festivals, sports events, group study sessions, or even engaging late-night conversations with friends. This dynamic atmosphere fosters collaboration, personal growth, and a strong sense of community among students.

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I actively participated in various technical clubs and organising teams of major college festivals, including the Consulting Club, Finance Club, Alcheringa – the cultural festival – and Spirit, the sports festival. During my initial years, I worked as a member of different teams, contributing to event execution and coordination. By my third year, I had taken on leadership roles where I was responsible for leading teams, making important decisions, and managing multiple aspects of events and operations.

Balancing academics alongside extracurricular activities was definitely challenging at times, but these experiences taught me some of the most valuable lessons outside the classroom. I learned time management, teamwork, leadership, communication, and decision-making skills while handling multiple responsibilities together. IIT constantly pushes students beyond academics and encourages overall personality development.

One of the biggest opportunities I received here has been serving as the Convenor for Inter IIT TechMeet 15.0, which will be hosted at IIT Guwahati in December 2026. In this role, I am responsible for overseeing the entire event and coordinating across multiple teams. It has given me the chance to apply my learnings in leadership and decision-making on a much larger scale. My focus is on creating a meaningful experience for participants while also encouraging diversity in problem statements so students can explore beyond conventional domains.

Apart from this, I also participated in Inter IIT 14.0 in the Engineers’ Conclave and was involved in managing the participating contingent of IIT Guwahati.

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Lessons from IIT

Without a doubt, IIT Guwahati has transformed me as a person. The environment here constantly pushes you outside your comfort zone and teaches you how to handle pressure, work in teams, and manage multiple responsibilities simultaneously. More importantly, it teaches you resilience.

One of the biggest lessons I have learned here is the importance of adapting continuously while focusing on personal growth instead of constant comparison with others. IIT life comes with setbacks, failures, and difficult phases, but over time, you learn how to recover, improve your mindset, and come back stronger. I believe that learning to handle uncertainty and pressure calmly is one of the most valuable takeaways from this journey.

Life in Guwahati

Another aspect I truly enjoy is the city itself. Guwahati serves as the gateway to Northeast India, which makes travelling and exploring the region very convenient. Whenever I get a short break of three to four days, I usually plan trips with my friends to explore a new part of the Northeast. Before graduating, I hope to visit all the major tourist attractions across the region.

At college, most of my expenses are managed through the monthly allowance my family sends me. A large part of my spending goes towards food, snacks, and weekend outings with friends. To manage my expenses, I usually divide my budget into weekly limits and try to stay disciplined about it.

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Looking ahead

After completing my BTech, I want to work in the corporate world to gain practical exposure and understand real-world business environments better. In the future, I also plan to pursue an MBA to deepen my understanding of finance and business management. Eventually, I aspire to build a business of my own using the experiences and skills I gain along the way.

Looking back, I feel the journey from my school days in Mumbai to IIT Guwahati has been about much more than academics. It has been a journey of learning how to adapt, becoming more confident, handling responsibilities independently, and constantly evolving as a person. IIT has not only shaped my career ambitions, but also changed the way I look at challenges, growth, and life itself.