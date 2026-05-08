‘Life changes after 10th’: Why Bengal Madhyamik topper Avirup Bhadra is ditching celebrations for JEE

Avirup Bhadra, a student of Sarada Vidyamandir Raiganj High School and a resident of Birnagar area of the city, has emerged as the topper of the 2026 West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik (10th) examination, securing an impressive 698 out of 700 marks.
READ | Madhyamik toppers credit discipline, balance between studies and hobbies for success
Speaking after the results, Avirup credited his mother for being his biggest source of support throughout his academic journey. “I’ve lost my dad, and my mother was there with me to support,” he said. “Apart from her own duty, she always supported me, be it for my studies or anything. I’ll give all the credits to my mother.”
Despite achieving the top rank in the state, Avirup said he never followed a strict hour-based study routine. Instead, he focused on completing subjects and topics consistently.
“I never had a particular schedule for studies. I studied whenever I could,” he said. “I used to set topics and I was focused on completing those topics. It wouldn’t matter how many hours it would have taken.”
Avirup has now decided to pursue the science stream and is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and aims to become a software engineer in the future. He said he understands the challenges that come after Class 10 and is ready to work harder in the coming years.
“There is a huge difference between the life before 10th and the life after 10th,” he said. “You can use some free time before 10th but you can’t after 10th. I will have to work a lot harder than what I did.”
His accomplishment has made residents, instructors, and classmates feel proud. Even though the Madhyamik results represent a significant turning point in his academic career, Avirup Bhadra says he is already focused on the next phase as he gets ready for more advanced coursework and competitive exams.