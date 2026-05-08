‘Life changes after 10th’: Why Bengal Madhyamik topper Avirup Bhadra is ditching celebrations for JEE

Despite achieving the top rank in the state, Avirup said he never followed a strict hour-based study routine. Instead, he focused on completing subjects and topics consistently. (Representative image/AI generated)

Avirup Bhadra, a student of Sarada Vidyamandir Raiganj High School and a resident of Birnagar area of the city, has emerged as the topper of the 2026 West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik (10th) examination, securing an impressive 698 out of 700 marks.

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Speaking after the results, Avirup credited his mother for being his biggest source of support throughout his academic journey. “I’ve lost my dad, and my mother was there with me to support,” he said. “Apart from her own duty, she always supported me, be it for my studies or anything. I’ll give all the credits to my mother.”