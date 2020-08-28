Lets’ keep politics away from education and educate our politics: Pokhriyal on UGC final exams

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Source: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which has upheld the UGC guidelines on conducting exams for the final year students. He urged all stakeholders to “keep politics away from education” and rather “educate our politics”.

The top court on Friday asked colleges and universities not to pass students without exams. The SC, however, allowed universities to take an extension in the exam conducting deadline, if required, after consulting with UGC. The UGC had given a deadline for holding exams by September 30.

Welcoming the move, Pokhriyal wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “I heartily welcome the decision taken by the Supreme Court with respect to the final year exams. Let’s keep politics away from education and educate our politics.”

आज अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षाओं के संदर्भ में माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने यूजीसी के पक्ष में जो निर्णय दिया है उसका मैं हृदय से स्वागत करता हूँ। आइए हम राजनीति को शिक्षा से दूर रखें और अपनी राजनीति को और अधिक शिक्षित बनाएं।#UGCGuidelines @ugc_india — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 28, 2020

Several students had protested against holding of exams during the pandemic. They had demanded mass promotion based on internal assessment.

Pokhriyal had in a series of tweets earlier emphasised the importance of exams. Pokhriyal wrote, “In any education model, assessment is one of the most important milestones. Performance in exams gives students self-confidence and satisfaction.” He, however, also said that special exams should be held for students who might not be able to appear for exams by September. Pokhriyal had said that the universities can conduct these exams anytime based on the convenience of students.

