Monday, August 24, 2020
Let students fly in from abroad to write NEET exam: SC to govt

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to do the needful to allow students who want to take the exam to come in Vande Bharat Mission flights.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2020 2:22:21 am
The bench also refused to grant the request to relax the 14-day quarantine requirement and said, “We are afraid such a direction cannot be given, as it would endanger public health.” (File)

The Supreme Court Monday rejected a prayer seeking directions to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year for admission to medical courses through online mode for overseas students.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to do the needful to allow students who want to take the exam to come in Vande Bharat Mission flights.

“Please put in a word that they are allowed to come back and give [write] the exams. If not, they will lose a year,” the bench told Mehta.

The bench also refused to grant the request to relax the 14-day quarantine requirement and said, “We are afraid such a direction cannot be given, as it would endanger public health.”

The court, however, said students may approach state authorities to seek relaxation of the quarantine period.

The bench was hearing a plea challenging the Kerala High Court’s decision rejecting the prayer to set up examination centres abroad. ens

