Less than half of Indian graduates are employable, BTechs have highest skills: Report

Less than half of the Indian graduates are employable, reveals the eighth edition of the India Skills Report (ISR) released today. In 2021, as many as 45.9 per cent of graduates are employable, a decline from 46.21 per cent in 2020 and 47.38 per cent in 2019, reveals the report. MA graduates are the least in terms of employability as only 22.42 per cent of them are employable followed by polytechnic at 25.02 per cent.

In contrast to the common belief, it is the BTech graduates who are most employable with 46.82 per cent followed closely by MBAs at 46.59 per cent, states the report.

Employability of women is higher than that of men, claims ISR 2021. Among women, 41.25 per cent of graduates are employable while among men, the employability skills are limited to only 34.26 per cent. Even as females continue to be more employable, their employability criteria have declined from 47 per cent in 2020 and 45.6 per cent in 2019 to 41.25 per cent. For men, however, the number remains static at 34.26 per cent over the three years.

Despite women being more hireable, it is the men who secure most jobs. On an average, 64 per cent of all professionals are men, while only 36 per cent of the workforce are women in India, as per the report.

The highest percentage of women in any sector was recorded in the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) making up to 46 per cent of the employable talent in this industry. Female employees in the Internet businesses were recorded at 39 per cent. The highest number of male employees were from the automotive domain with 79 per cent, followed by the logistics sector (75 per cent) and then the core and energy sector with 72 per cent employable.

Geography-wise, candidates from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka were found with highest employable talent while Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune ranked top among the cities. Compared to last year’s data, Mumbai has come down from the top 10 cities list, with Hyderabad, followed by Pune, consisting of more employable resources to become one of the cities with the most employable talent.

The report is prepared by Wheebox, in partnership with Taggd, CII and AICTE, AIU and UNDP. It further highlights that the hiring intent has almost doubled after a steep decline in 2020. The intent was at 15 per cent in 2019, down to 10 per cent in 2020, and currently stands at 19 per cent in 2021, as per the report. This year, the hiring is expected to be the most in the BFSI, software/hardware, and IT and internet businesses.