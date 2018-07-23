Learning Japanese will open job opportunities for Indian students: Japan Economic Minister

At the inauguration centre of the Japanese language training centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi At the inauguration centre of the Japanese language training centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

The first Japanese language training centre was inaugurated on Monday, July 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. The centre, an initiative of India and Japan governments, will teach 30 students in the first batch and will broaden accordingly.

“We are encouraging various educational institutions to start certificate courses in Japanese. We expect these institutions to hire Japanese language teachers who are trained at this centre. We do not have any specific programmes but we will consider it,” said Economic minister at the embassy of Japan, Kenko Sone in a written reply to indianexpress.com.

Regarding the opportunity of students after learning Japanese, Sone mentioned, “We expect more experts with skills such as engineering, ITs and management, can speak Japanese so that they will have opportunities to work for Japanese companies in both India and Japan.”

Like Spanish, German and French languages, Japanese will be a preferred choice of Indian students in the coming days, said he, adding that the centre will work to expand the reach of Japanese language among students. “Japanese Language Teachers’ Training Centre will open other training courses, such as refresher courses for those who are currently teaching this language,” said the Economic minister.

The certificate will be jointly provided by the Ministery of External Affairs and Government of Japan with logos of various ministries that include Skill Development, Union Human Resource Development and Commerce among others, said Ashok Chawla Advisor (Japan), Ministry of External Affairs. The official added that they will not charge fees for the first batch, however, the cost of the course will be decided later.

Appreciating the efforts of both the government of India and Japan, the ambassador of Japan in India, Kenji Hiramatsu mentioned the importance of Japanese language promotion for Japan towards supporting India’s “Make in India” initiative. Tomoyuki Sakurai, Executive Vice President of Japan Foundation said that he is expecting excellent Japanese language teachers are trained through this project, and many Japanese language courses will start at higher institutes in India.

Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh said that Japan is an important partner of India. Development of Japanese language in India enhances people to people contacts and helps significantly the many ventures that will come up in India, he said.

The programme was attended by Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu, Tomoyuki Sakurai, Executive Vice President of Japan Foundation, from the Japanese side, and Honorable General V. K. Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JNU, from the Indian side, among others.

