Learn Marathi voluntarily, Devendra Fadnavis tells students

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said Marathi is a rich language and students should learn it voluntarily. He stressed on the importance of imparting value education in schools along with regular syllabus.

Fadnavis was speaking after inaugurating a new school here. In his speech, he asked students to learn Marathi voluntarily rather than out of compulsion.

“Marathi is an ancient language which is rich like other ancient languages,” the chief minister said. Fadnavis said his government aims to provide international standard education in schools affiliated to the state and its affiliated bodies.

The state has already started imparting digital education in Zilla Parishad schools, he said. State ministers Vinod Tawde and Subhash Desai were also present on the occasion.