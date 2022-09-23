LBS BSc Nursing rank list 2022 Released; how to check

The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre for Science and Technology Thursday released the LBS rank list 2022 for the BSc Nursing and paramedical programmes. Candidates can check the rank list at the official website – lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

To see the provisional rank list, candidates will have to log-in using their username and passwords.

LBS BSc Nursing rank list 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the provisional rank list link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to log in

Step 4: Click on submit to view the rank list

Candidates whose names appear in the rank list are eligible to take admission to the nursing and paramedical courses offered by the institute. The courses include: BSc Nursing, BSc Medical Laboratory Technology, BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc Radiological Technology, BSc Optometry, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology, Bachelor of Dialysis Technology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy programmes. The centre has also introduced three new courses namely Bachelor of Medical Imaging Technology, Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology and Bachelor of Neuro Technology.