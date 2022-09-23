scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

LBS BSc Nursing rank list 2022 Released; how to check

LBS BSc Nursing rank list 2022: Candidates can check the rank list at the official website -  lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

bsc nursing lbs rank listTo see the provisional rank list, candidates will have to log-in using their username and passwords. (File image)

The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre for Science and Technology Thursday released the LBS rank list 2022 for the BSc Nursing and paramedical programmes. Candidates can check the rank list at the official website –  lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Read |NMC seeks to ease norms for new medical colleges

To see the provisional rank list, candidates will have to log-in using their username and passwords. 

LBS BSc Nursing rank list 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website –  lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

Step 2: Click on the provisional rank list link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to log in

Step 4: Click on submit to view the rank list

Candidates whose names appear in the rank list are eligible to take admission to the nursing and paramedical courses offered by the institute. The courses include: BSc Nursing, BSc Medical Laboratory Technology, BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc Radiological Technology, BSc Optometry, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology, Bachelor of Dialysis Technology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy programmes. The centre has also introduced three new courses namely Bachelor of Medical Imaging Technology, Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology and Bachelor of Neuro Technology.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 01:42:56 pm
Next Story

Vijay to make cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Speculations begin after Atlee’s photo with stars breaks internet

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement