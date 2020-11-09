Law students promoted to next semester need to appear for exams: KSLU

Students in the intermediate semesters were promoted and term-end exams were held only for the final year students due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

The intermediate semester students who were promoted to the next semester without exams will now have to compulsorily appear for the previous semester exam, the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) informed in an official notice. “The promotion of students to next semester is only for sake of admissions,” it said in an official statement. These exams will be scheduled after the reopening of the colleges.

Students in the intermediate semesters were promoted and term-end exams were held only for the final year students due to the coronavirus pandemic. This lead to a “misunderstanding and confusion among the intermediate semester law students that there will be no exam,” the official notice stated clarifying that the admission to the next semester.

While the Bar Council had allowed holding online exams for final year students. It had earlier said that “all students, except Final year students, will be promoted on the basis of performance of previous year’s marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year. However, it is clarified that after reopening of the colleges/Universities, the Universities shall conduct the end semester examination with respect to the year from which they have been promoted, within a reasonable period of time, though, such promoted students shall continue to study in the year to which they have been promoted, and in case, they are unable to pass/clear any such paper of such end semester exam of the year from which they have been promoted, they shall have to clear the same, before they are granted the degree.”

