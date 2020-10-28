SPPU law students complain of ‘missing answer paper’ in online exam system

Despite repeated emails, baffled students have claimed they have received no response from SPPU's exam department. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/ Representational)

After being forced to write the same exam paper twice on the first day of the examination, final-year LLB students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are facing another problem — that of “missing answer papers”.

Though nearly a week has passed since students took online exams for an ‘optional’ subject, the same is yet to reflect on the online exam portal, and students are left wondering if they have been marked absent despite completing the exams.

“On October 22, I successfully submitted the exam paper of the subject ‘Comparative Criminal Justice System’. I have screenshots of the same and the examination link was showing the subject as “completed”. But unfortunately, till today, the name of the subject is not reflecting after logging in. We have three compulsory subjects which are reflecting in the system, the fourth exam was practical at the college level while the fifth subject, this exam, was optional but it isn’t reflected. It could be a technical glitch but what does it mean,” asked a law student from Malegaon.

A final-year LLB student from Pune, who is facing the same issue, said that on Day 1 of exams, they had faced a similar issue when the paper wasn’t submitted despite completing it and they had to take the exam a second time. “But on that day, the system had offered an option to re-take the exam. Right now, it’s simply missing. This is very concerning for us,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said he was aware of the concern of law students. “This issue pertains to maybe a 100-odd students and I am aware of their concerns. It is not as if their paper is not submitted. We have appointed an agency for exam work and they have the answer key for assessments. As and when the assessment is done and it is submitted to the university, it reflects in the system. Students need not worry, ” he said.

