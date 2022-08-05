scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Law graduates out of practice for over 5 years have to reappear in AIB exam: BCI

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the bar body said it has resolved that if a person takes up a job having no connection with legal or judicial matters, then such person will have to reappear for the AIBE exam.

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
August 5, 2022 12:07:02 pm
The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the BCI challenging a Gujarat High Court verdict. Representative image

Law graduates who stay out of law practice for more than five years and seek to return to advocacy will be required to clear the All India Bar Examination, the Bar Council of India has told the Supreme Court.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the bar body said it has resolved that if a person takes up a job having no connection with legal or judicial matters, then such person will have to reappear for the AIBE exam.

Read |‘Technical’ snags hit CUET, over 50,000 unable to take exam

“If a person remains in service having no connection/relationship with legal or judicial matters, then in that case, such candidate shall be required to clear the AIBE again if he/she decides to get his/her licence to practice revived after remaining in the job for more than five years from the date of of the publication of his/her result of AIBE,” the affidavit stated.

The apex court in April had said that a person engaged in other professions can be allowed to provisionally enrol with a bar council but has to clear the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) and upon clearing the test, will get six months to decide whether he or she would like to be an advocate or continue with the other job.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

The top court had said that the Bar Council of India (BCI) will have to consider whether a fresh AIBE examination needs to be conducted for those who seek to return to advocacy after getting their licence suspended to take up other jobs, as they would have lost touch with the legal profession.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the BCI challenging a Gujarat High Court verdict where it has allowed persons with other employment to enrol as advocates without resigning from their jobs. 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:07:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

2

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert
Tamil Nadu

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement