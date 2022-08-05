Law graduates out of practice for over 5 years have to reappear in AIB exam: BCI

August 5, 2022 12:07:02 pm
Law graduates who stay out of law practice for more than five years and seek to return to advocacy will be required to clear the All India Bar Examination, the Bar Council of India has told the Supreme Court.
In an affidavit filed in the top court, the bar body said it has resolved that if a person takes up a job having no connection with legal or judicial matters, then such person will have to reappear for the AIBE exam.
“If a person remains in service having no connection/relationship with legal or judicial matters, then in that case, such candidate shall be required to clear the AIBE again if he/she decides to get his/her licence to practice revived after remaining in the job for more than five years from the date of of the publication of his/her result of AIBE,” the affidavit stated.
The apex court in April had said that a person engaged in other professions can be allowed to provisionally enrol with a bar council but has to clear the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) and upon clearing the test, will get six months to decide whether he or she would like to be an advocate or continue with the other job.
Subscriber Only Stories
The top court had said that the Bar Council of India (BCI) will have to consider whether a fresh AIBE examination needs to be conducted for those who seek to return to advocacy after getting their licence suspended to take up other jobs, as they would have lost touch with the legal profession.
The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the BCI challenging a Gujarat High Court verdict where it has allowed persons with other employment to enrol as advocates without resigning from their jobs.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
BCB to investigate Shakib’s social media post endorsing betting company
Man escapes unhurt as a footpath caves in beneath him. Watch video
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana’s anti-gay bill?
Amazon India Great Freedom Sale from August 6-10: Best deals and offers
Sushmita Sen is a woman with ‘an attitude’ in her throwback post from Sardinia vacation, Charu Asopa cheers her on
Deepika Padukone twins in black with sister Anisha, gives her a kiss. Watch
Every institution in India under BJP-RSS control, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways
Amit Shah discusses recent developments, organisation with CM in poll-bound Karnataka
‘Hangry’: Experts decode the link between hunger and anger
Three rob jewellery shop at gunpoint in Gurgaon
SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 result declared; final answer key on August 16