Law faculty: Declare results of students with low attendance, orders Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Friday asked Delhi University’s Law Faculty to declare the results within three days for students who were allowed to sit for their semester exams on court orders due to shortage of attendance, and said those who have failed in the exam can take supplementary examinations to be conducted soon.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao gave the direction during the hearing of DU’s appeal against a single judge order asking the law faculty members to conduct at least 139 hours of extra classes or tutorials for those students who were desirous to attend the lectures to make up for attendance shortage. The bench gave the order after the varsity agreed to declare their results based on the examination undertaken by the students. The relief will only be extended to 68 students, who appealed before the court.

During the hearing, the law faculty said even if the classes were held as ordered by the court, a majority of the students would still be unable to make up for the shortage in attendance.

