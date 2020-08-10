Late policeman’s daughter cracks IAS, fulfills his dream

Sweety Sehrawat Sweety Sehrawat

Three years ago, Sweety Sehrawat (28) quit her job as a design engineer to fulfill her father’s dream of seeing her become an IAS officer. Her father, Delhi Police head constable Dale Ram Sehrawat, died in a road accident in 2013.

On Tuesday, Sweety checked her phone multiple times to see if she had cleared the UPSC exam. Her family sat beside her, trying to calm her down while simultaneously checking their phones to see if the result was out.

Later that afternoon, Sweety found that she had secured All India Rank 187 in the civil services exam. Her mother Kamlesh and brother Harish couldn’t contain their excitement and called their relatives, neighbours and friends to spread the news.

“It wasn’t easy because the subjects were new; I had different subjects in school and college. I was studying at an institute in Rajender Nagar but that didn’t help. After my first attempt in 2018, I quit coaching and studied humanities, geography and world history on my own. Last year, I wasn’t nervous because I knew I would clear the exam. It was only on Tuesday that I was nervous because everyone was asking about the results,” said Sweety, who used to work as an engineer at NXP Semiconductors in Delhi.

The family said they also received calls from Delhi Police officials, congratulating Sweety. Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava, when Sweety’s result was brought to his notice, said in a tweet that her father would have been very proud and that the department will contact her and congratulate her.

The family, which lives in Rohini, said Dale Ram (51) was on his way to work when the accident took place. He joined the Delhi Police in 1989.

Harish, a sub-inspector with the CISF posted posted with the Delhi Metro, said: “My father inspired us to work hard, he wanted us to become IAS or IPS officers. We wanted to make him proud but he died in a road accident. It was a difficult time for our family since he was the breadwinner.” Harish had come home last week to meet his family.

After their father’s death, the siblings started working to support the family. While Harish joined the CISF in 2014,

Sweety completed her graduation and started working too. “She was preparing for the civil services but couldn’t concentrate on her studies because of the job. We thought that she wouldn’t be able to take the exam… but once she started earning well and saved some money, she left the job,” said Harish.

