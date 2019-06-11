JEE Advanced: Last five years’ toppers opted for these colleges, check their marksheets

JEE Advanced: With only a few days left for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee to announce the result for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2019, here is a look at last five years’ toppers, the marks they obtained and the IIT they selected in order to help students have a better understanding of what to do after the result declaration.

While the total number of marks of the JEE Advanced has been fluctuating from 320 to 372 over the years, if any student scored 300+, they can ensure to have a rank among the top scorers. This year, the total number of marks for the JEE Advanced is 372 marks.

To crack JEE Advanced, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent. Each college will have its own cut-off list. Those who could not clear JEE Advanced can also apply for colleges that enrol based on JEE Main score.

Where are JEE Advanced toppers?

While most of the toppers opt for IIT Bombay, in recent years, the toppers have also been opting for IIT Roorkee. It is worth noting that those who opted for the latter are native of cities located near Roorkee.

Last year, Pranav Goyal from Panchkula topped the JEE Advanced. He chose IIT Roorkee along with 3328 other students. In 2017, Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula got all India rank (AIR) 1 and opted for the same institute along with 5074 other. In 2016, JEE Advanced topper Aman Bansal from Jaipur secured the top rank and opted to go for IIT Bombay along with a total of 8810 candidates.

The JEE Advanced 2015 topper Satvat Jagwani chose IIT Kanpur along with 3077 others. He was a native of Madhya Pradesh and scored 469 marks out of 504. This year, most of the students (6838) applied for admission to IIT-Bombay along with the topper. He, reportedly, left IIT-Bombay to pursue studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US.

The 2014 topper Chitraang Murdia opted for IIT Bombay. He scored 334 out of 350 marks. His father is also an IIT Delhi alumnus. He also left IIT Bombay after a year and studies the Bachelor’s degree in Physics from MIT. His degree completed in 2018.

JEE Advanced toppers’ scorecard

To top the JEE Advanced, one needs to have over 300 marks out of 360. The topper of JEE (Advanced) 2018 scored a total of 337 marks, 2017 topper had 339 and the topper of 2016 had 328 marks.

Goyal – the 2018 topper – scored 117 marks in Physics, 114 marks in Chemistry and 106 marks in Mathematics (each of the subjects had 120 as the maximum marks).

Mehtani – the 2017 topper – had scored a total of 339 out of 366 marks. He scored 104 marks in Physics, 115 marks in Chemistry and 120 marks in Mathematics, each of which was out of 122 marks.

The 2016 topper – Bansal had scored a total of 320 out of 372 marks. He scored 113 marks in Physics, 105 marks in Chemistry and 102 marks in Mathematics, each of which is out of 124 marks.

Jagwani – the 2015 topper – scored 469 marks out of 504. The 2014 topper, Chitarang Murdia secured a total of 334 marks of which 117 were in maths, 109 in Physics and 108 in chemistry.