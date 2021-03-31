Last day to apply for Rajya Sabha fellowships and internships

The last date to apply is March 31. (File/Representational)

Applications for DS Radhakrishnan Chair fellowships and student engagement internship opportunities in Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme closes on March 31, 2021. Interested candidates pursuing graduation, post-graduation can send the duly filled applications by March 31.

The duration of the chair is for two years, extendable up to one year. A total of four fellowships and 10 internships will be provided for the duration of two months during summer vacation. The fellows are entitled to get a grant of Rs 8 lakh and an addition of Rs 50,000 as a contingency grant, as per the official website. The interns would be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend.

How to apply:

– For Dr. S Radhakrishnan Chair and Rajya Sabha Fellowships candidates may send relevant documents to rksahoo.rs@sansad.nic.in

– For Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships, candidates may send relevant documents to rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in

Eligibility criteria:

Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair-

— The chair is open to an eminent researcher/academic of repute/expert who has a proven record of research/scholarship and publications in the study of the political system, democratic institutions, and socio-economic challenges.

— Former Members of Parliament/State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament/State Legislature Secretariats.

Rajya Sabha Fellowships-

— The fellowship is open to scholars who have relevant educational qualifications/experience for undertaking the study in line with the objective of the scheme.

— Candidates who have worked as former Members of Parliament/ State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament/State Legislature Secretariats.

Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships-

— Students pursuing graduation and post-graduation courses in any discipline would be eligible for the internship program.