JEE Main: Last date to apply for admission to engineering courses in Chhattisgarh colleges

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chhattisgarh has invited applications from students from across India to take admission in undergraduate engineering programmes including BE, BTech in state-run private and government colleges. The admission will be granted based on choice preference as well as merit. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2019 can apply at the official website cgdte.in.

Advertising

The registration process for the first round of counselling has already begun and will conclude on June 8, 2019 at 3 pm. Candidates who make it through this round will have to participate for the document verification round. The result of counselling round one will be declared on June 9 at 11 am and the seat allotment will be done. To reserve a seat, candidates will have to upload documents by June 13, 2019.

Read| Did not score well in JEE Main 2019? Here are some options

Those who could not apply for the counselling process in the first round or could not get through will have two more chances. The registration for the second round will be conducted from June 13 to 14 and for the third round, it will be from June 19 to to 20. The respective results will be declared on June 15 and 23.

Advertising

In case, after the three rounds of counselling, if seats still left vacant, the DTE will consider the score of state-based engineering entrance test – PET score/rank. The counselling sessions will be held in DTE premises, room number 33, block 3, fourth floor, Indravati Bhavan, Atal Nagar, Raipur. In case of any query, candidates can connect at the helpline number – 0771-2438666.

Read| No JEE Main, reserved seats: Yet IITs fail to woo foreign students

A total of 10 per cent seats are reserved to be filled by candidates from across the states in India. These seats are to be filled through counselling.

The JEE Main 2019 was conducted twice this year – April and January session by the National Testing Agency (NTA) who will be following the new pattern for the exam henceforth. The result was released in percentile score and candidates will have the opportunity to appear twice for the exam in one year.