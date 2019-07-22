Landed in unwanted course or college? How to make the best of what you got

Thousands of students have landed admissions to various courses and colleges across the country. Most recently, the University of Delhi (DU) has wrapped up their undergraduate college admission process. While most of the seats in the varsity have been filled, as per officials, there are many new vacancies being creating with transfers or shift in college or courses. This happens because some candidates book a seat in a college or course of lesser preference, however, to get both is not possible in most cases.

If you are among one of those students who has landed up a seat in a college which you do not like or have selected subject which you have found to be different than what you expected them to be, then this article is meant for you.

Firstly, you are not alone and secondly, there is a way forward. Advising students, Shilpa Singh, senior career counsellor, Mindler said, “If you have made a wrong choice at the time of admission at the undergraduate level, remember there always is postgraduation. One can change streams whenever they want in life, even after their jobs. There is no right time for that.”

However, if the choice of the college has gone wrong then, one can always spice-up their degree with internships, freelance jobs, online courses among others. “As long as you are not failing at what you have selected, do not leave it in the middle. At least complete one year in the course. No knowledge or skillset goes wasted. If you wish to change you can always apply for a new degree or college next year. If your class 12 marks are not very high then appear for entrance exams, there are several lateral entry options which allow you to take up admission in the second year of a course,” she adds.

Swati Salukhe, MD growth centre, a Mumbai-based, counselling firm believes that as long as students are getting courses that align with their career-goals there is not much to worry about. “If you are in a course which is in great contrast with what you aspire from life, then you might wish to change your preference by talking to your HOD or try a way out in the second year but if you have secured a seat in a course of preference but not in a top-notch college, then you are comparatively in safer hands.”

She adds, “It is better to accept what you have got and start honing your soft skills. If you think your college does not have as great content academically, then you can opt for courses online, opt for MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) etc. It is just a matter of a year, after which one can opt for freelance or internships. If you are getting an opportunity which you can manage along with studies, it is better to go for it.”

It is also beneficial to take to blogging, social media marketing etc from start of academics, she adds.