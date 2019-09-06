Lalit Narayan Mithila University UG results 2019 declared, how to check

LNMU UG results 2019: Lalit Narayan Mithila University declared the results for the part 2 undergraduate (UG) examinations. The candidates who have appeared for the BA, B.Com, B.Sc examinations can check the results through the official website- lnmuuniversity.in.

LNMU declares UG results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- lnmuuniversity.in

Step 2: Click on the UG/ PG result link

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.