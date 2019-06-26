Lakshmibai College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Lakshmibai College (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Lakshmibai College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Lakshmibai College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
89
85
85
89
94
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
91
88
88
91
96
B.A (Hons) English
95
90
85
85
85
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
53
52
52
52
55
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
88
85
85
85
93
B.Com
94
89
86
86
86
94
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
92
89
89
89
95.5
B.A Programme
86
79
76
76
80
86
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
82
80
78
76
80
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
79
76
76
76
82
B.A (Hons) History
88
82
80
80
80
88
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
88
82
82
87
92
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
77
74
74
74
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
89
86
86
89
94
B.A (Hons) English
93
87
82
82
82
93
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
81
77
75
73
78
81
B.A Programme
83
77
74
74
78
83
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
53
52
52
52
55
B.Com (Hons)
94
88
86
86
86
94
B.Com
92
85
82
83
83
92
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
87
84
84
84
92
B.A (Hons) History
87
81
78
79
78
84
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90.5
Closed
79
78
82
90.5
B.A (Hons) English
91.5
85.5
81
Closed
80
91
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
75
72
70
78
75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
78
NA
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
80.75
75
73
73
75
80.75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
88
83
80
80
91
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
85.5
82.5
82.05
82.5
90
B.A Programme
80.5
75
71
71
76
80.5
B.Com
90
82
77
77
77
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
52
50
49
49
49
52
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
83
81
81
92.5
92.5
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
87.5
75
74
78
89
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.5
77
84
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
85
75
75
75
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
49
46
46
45
45
49
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
83.5
80
80
80
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
72
71.5
66
78
72
B.Com
88.5
80
74
74
74
88.5
B.A Programme
80
71
70
66
70
80
B.A (Hons) English
90
83
80
81.5
76
90
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
71
70
72
72
80.75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82.5
76
76
76
92
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
70
80.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
83
65
65
65
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77.5
70
70.5
60
68
67.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
80
70
65
68
68
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
49
46
46
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) History
86
Closed
Closed
76
75
76
B.A Programme
78
68
Closed
61
68
68
B.Com (Hons)
91.5
82
72
72
72
81.5
B.Com
88
78.5
70
70
70
78
B.A (Hons) English
86.5
80
79
Closed
70
76.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80.5
Closed
77
78
77
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90.25
Closed
Closed
68
68
78
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
83
Closed
64.5
64.5
83
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
78
77
78.5
68
77
B.A (Hons) History
85.75
Closed
Closed
75
74
75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
70
64
65
65
70
B.A Programme
Closed
68
70
60
67
68
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86.5
80
Closed
76.5
75
75
B.Com
87
77
67
67
65
77
B.Com (Hons)
91
80.5
70
70
68
80.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69.5
Closed
58
65
67.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
49
46
46
45
45
49
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
89.75
Closed
73
66
66
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67.5
Closed
55
62
67.5
B.A (Hons) History
85
80
Closed
74
72
75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
76.5
75.5
77
67
76.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
40.5
40.5
40.5
40.5
40.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85.5
Closed
Closed
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
69
Closed
62
70
70
B.Com
86
70
Closed
62
62
76
B.Com (Hons)
90
75
65
62
62
80
B.A Programme
78
65
Closed
58
65
68
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.75
80
Closed
64
64
82.75
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
61
70
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.5
78
Closed
62
62
82.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
76
74.5
76
Closed
76.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
Closed
53
59
67.5
B.A (Hons) History
83
77
Closed
72
68
73
B.A (Hons) Political Science
83
Closed
Closed
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
40.25
40.25
40.25
40.25
40.25
B.Com (Hons)
88
67
Closed
45
50
78
B.Com
85
Closed
Closed
45
50
75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
65
Closed
58
58
70
B.A Programme
Closed
62
Closed
Closed
62
68
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
60
69
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.25
77.5
Closed
61.5
61.5
82.25
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
75.5
74
75.5
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
64
Closed
55
55
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66.5
Closed
52
58
65.5
B.A (Hons) History
83
76
Closed
72
67
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
61
Closed
Closed
60
68
B.Com
84.75
Closed
Closed
40
45
74.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
82
Closed
Closed
68.5
68
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
40.25
40.25
40.25
40.25
40.25
B.Com (Hons)
87.75
66
Closed
42.75
45
77.75
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
79
Closed
63
63
82.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
74
74
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
40.25
40.25
40.25
40.25
40.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
79
Closed
73
70
74
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
76.25
75
76.5
60
76.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
72
63
50
55
80
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
67
Closed
60
60
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67.25
Closed
54
60
67.5
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
55
76
B.A Programme
Closed
64
69.5
Closed
64
68
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

