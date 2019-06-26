Lakshmibai College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Lakshmibai College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 89 85 85 89 94 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 91 88 88 91 96 B.A (Hons) English 95 90 85 85 85 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 53 52 52 52 55 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 88 85 85 85 93 B.Com 94 89 86 86 86 94 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 92 89 89 89 95.5 B.A Programme 86 79 76 76 80 86 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 82 80 78 76 80 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 79 76 76 76 82 B.A (Hons) History 88 82 80 80 80 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 88 82 82 87 92 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 77 74 74 74 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 89 86 86 89 94 B.A (Hons) English 93 87 82 82 82 93 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 81 77 75 73 78 81 B.A Programme 83 77 74 74 78 83 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 53 52 52 52 55 B.Com (Hons) 94 88 86 86 86 94 B.Com 92 85 82 83 83 92 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 87 84 84 84 92 B.A (Hons) History 87 81 78 79 78 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90.5 Closed 79 78 82 90.5 B.A (Hons) English 91.5 85.5 81 Closed 80 91 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 75 72 70 78 75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 78 78 NA B.A (Hons) Philosophy 80.75 75 73 73 75 80.75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 88 83 80 80 91 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 85.5 82.5 82.05 82.5 90 B.A Programme 80.5 75 71 71 76 80.5 B.Com 90 82 77 77 77 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 52 50 49 49 49 52 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 83 81 81 92.5 92.5 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 87.5 75 74 78 89 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 77.5 77 84 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 85 75 75 75 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 49 46 46 45 45 49 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 83.5 80 80 80 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 72 71.5 66 78 72 B.Com 88.5 80 74 74 74 88.5 B.A Programme 80 71 70 66 70 80 B.A (Hons) English 90 83 80 81.5 76 90 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 71 70 72 72 80.75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82.5 76 76 76 92 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 70 70 80.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 93 83 65 65 65 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77.5 70 70.5 60 68 67.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 80 70 65 68 68 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 49 46 46 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) History 86 Closed Closed 76 75 76 B.A Programme 78 68 Closed 61 68 68 B.Com (Hons) 91.5 82 72 72 72 81.5 B.Com 88 78.5 70 70 70 78 B.A (Hons) English 86.5 80 79 Closed 70 76.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80.5 Closed 77 78 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90.25 Closed Closed 68 68 78 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 83 Closed 64.5 64.5 83 B.A (Hons) English Closed 78 77 78.5 68 77 B.A (Hons) History 85.75 Closed Closed 75 74 75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 70 64 65 65 70 B.A Programme Closed 68 70 60 67 68 B.A (Hons) Political Science 86.5 80 Closed 76.5 75 75 B.Com 87 77 67 67 65 77 B.Com (Hons) 91 80.5 70 70 68 80.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69.5 Closed 58 65 67.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 49 46 46 45 45 49 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 89.75 Closed 73 66 66 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67.5 Closed 55 62 67.5 B.A (Hons) History 85 80 Closed 74 72 75 B.A (Hons) English Closed 76.5 75.5 77 67 76.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 40.5 40.5 40.5 40.5 40.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85.5 Closed Closed 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 69 Closed 62 70 70 B.Com 86 70 Closed 62 62 76 B.Com (Hons) 90 75 65 62 62 80 B.A Programme 78 65 Closed 58 65 68 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.75 80 Closed 64 64 82.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 64 61 70 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.5 78 Closed 62 62 82.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 76 74.5 76 Closed 76.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 Closed 53 59 67.5 B.A (Hons) History 83 77 Closed 72 68 73 B.A (Hons) Political Science 83 Closed Closed 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 40.25 40.25 40.25 40.25 40.25 B.Com (Hons) 88 67 Closed 45 50 78 B.Com 85 Closed Closed 45 50 75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 65 Closed 58 58 70 B.A Programme Closed 62 Closed Closed 62 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 63 60 69 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.25 77.5 Closed 61.5 61.5 82.25 B.A (Hons) English Closed 75.5 74 75.5 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 64 Closed 55 55 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66.5 Closed 52 58 65.5 B.A (Hons) History 83 76 Closed 72 67 NA B.A Programme Closed 61 Closed Closed 60 68 B.Com 84.75 Closed Closed 40 45 74.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 82 Closed Closed 68.5 68 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 40.25 40.25 40.25 40.25 40.25 B.Com (Hons) 87.75 66 Closed 42.75 45 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Lakshmibai College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 79 Closed 63 63 82.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 74 74 74 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 40.25 40.25 40.25 40.25 40.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed 79 Closed 73 70 74 B.A (Hons) English Closed 76.25 75 76.5 60 76.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 72 63 50 55 80 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 67 Closed 60 60 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67.25 Closed 54 60 67.5 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 52 55 76 B.A Programme Closed 64 69.5 Closed 64 68 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.