Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Lakshadweep schools to now remain open six days a week, no holiday on Friday

Ever since the schools were opened in islands for providing education for students some six decades ago, Friday was holiday and Saturday up to half-day was working day.

New Delhi
December 21, 2021
this decision was taken without discussing it with any of the bodies of schools, the district panchayat or with the local MP.

The Lakshadweep Education Department,  in an order dated December 17, declared that the schools in the island will now conduct classes six days a week and only Sundays will be holidays. Earlier, besides Sunday, Fridays also used to be  holidays in the Muslim-majority island.  

According to the new schedule, the classes will be held six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm for forenoon session and 1:30 pm to 4: 30 pm for afternoon session. There will be four periods in each session

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal said ever since the schools were opened in islands for providing education for students some six decades ago, Friday was holiday and Saturday was half working day.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
UP govt to introduce 'happiness curriculum' in primary schools from next academic session

P P Abbas, vice-president-cum-counsellor of the Lakshadweep District Panchayat, wrote a letter to the Advisor to Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, requesting him to reconsider the order of the Education Department to address the sentiments of the students and parents.

In his letter, he said the ethnic population of Lakshadweep are largely Muslims and offering namaz on Friday is a religious practice. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

