Lakshadweep schools to now remain open six days a week, no holiday on Friday

The Lakshadweep Education Department, in an order dated December 17, declared that the schools in the island will now conduct classes six days a week and only Sundays will be holidays. Earlier, besides Sunday, Fridays also used to be holidays in the Muslim-majority island.

According to the new schedule, the classes will be held six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm for forenoon session and 1:30 pm to 4: 30 pm for afternoon session. There will be four periods in each session

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal said ever since the schools were opened in islands for providing education for students some six decades ago, Friday was holiday and Saturday was half working day.

P P Abbas, vice-president-cum-counsellor of the Lakshadweep District Panchayat, wrote a letter to the Advisor to Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, requesting him to reconsider the order of the Education Department to address the sentiments of the students and parents.

In his letter, he said the ethnic population of Lakshadweep are largely Muslims and offering namaz on Friday is a religious practice.

(With PTI inputs)