Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
97
93.5
89
89
89
93.5
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96.75
93.75
93
90
88
93.75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
86
83
80
79
80
80
B.A (Hons) History
96.5
93.25
92.75
94
88
93
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
94
90
88
88
86
89
B.A (Hons) Political Science
97.75
96
95
95.5
89
95.5
B.A (Hons) Journalism
97.75
95.5
94.5
94
90
95.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
98.25
96.5
95.75
96.5
91.5
96.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.75
95
92.5
90
89
95
B.A (Hons) Sociology
96.25
93.5
92
93.5
90
93.5
B.A Programme
98.75
95
93.5
93.5
90.5
90.5
B.A (Hons) English
97.5
95.5
94.5
94.75
92
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
66
63
63
60
60
60
B.Com (Hons)
97.25
95
92
90
90
95
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
93.25
88
87
88
93
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96.5
93.5
92.5
Closed
87.5
93
B.A (Hons) English
97.25
93.5
93
94
90
92
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
92.5
88.5
86
86
84
86
B.A (Hons) Journalism
97.5
95
94
93.5
89
94.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
95.75
94.5
95.5
88.75
94.5
B.A Programme
97.75
94.5
92.5
92.5
Closed
90.25
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
91.5
92.5
89.75
92
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
94.75
91
88
89
94
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
93.25
92
93.75
86
92
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
94.75
92
89.5
88
94.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85.75
82
79.5
78.75
79.75
79
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
65.5
62
62
56
58
58
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
96.25
95.5
96.25
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
Closed
91
Closed
85
91
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
97
Closed
87
85.5
86
92
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.5
Closed
91.5
88.25
86
93.5
B.A (Hons) English
97.25
92
91.5
91.75
86
89
B.A (Hons) Journalism
97.25
94.5
93.25
92.25
87.5
93
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
93
91.25
93.75
84
90.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
96
95
95.75
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
96.75
94.25
92.5
92
Closed
90
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
94.5
89.75
85.75
86.25
92
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
92.25
87.5
84.5
84
82
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
81
Closed
77
78
77
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
90.25
91.25
89
90
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
95.75
93.5
95.25
88.5
93
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
60
53
55
55
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
97
93.25
85
83.5
84
90
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
82
89
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
93
90
93.25
82
89
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
89.75
90.25
84
88
B.A Programme
93.5
92
89
88.5
Closed
86
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
94
92.5
91
87
91
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
91
88.5
89
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
80
Closed
75
76
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
94.25
90.5
86.75
83
91.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
92.5
87.75
82.75
83
90
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
92
85
82
82
80
Closed
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
95.75
94
95
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
58
51
53
53
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
92.25
94.5
88
91
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
93.25
86
Closed
80
87
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96.75
93
84
82
82
88
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
89.25
88.25
82
87.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
90
83
79
88.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
83.5
80
81.25
79
83
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
92.75
88.75
Closed
80
87.5
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
93.5
92
90
86.5
90.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
78.5
Closed
73
75
75.75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
61
56
50
52
55.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
91.25
93.5
87.25
90
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
80
88
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
90.5
Closed
88
B.A Programme
Closed
91
88.5
88
90
84.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
95.5
93.5
93.5
Closed
96
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
85
Closed
79
86.5
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
92.75
83
81
81
87.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
90
Closed
78.5
88.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
87.75
88.25
81
87.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
74.75
75.75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
83
79
80
78.5
82.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
92.75
88.5
93
79.5
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
61
56
50
52
55.5
B.A Programme
Closed
90.5
88
87.5
89
84
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
95.25
93.25
92.5
Closed
96
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
79
87.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
87
89.5
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
93
91.5
89
86.5
90
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
90.25
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
82
Closed
78
86
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
81
79
79
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
74
75.75
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
91.5
90
88.5
85.5
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76.5
87.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.5
89.25
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
89.75
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
92
87
92.5
78.5
86.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
95
93
91.75
Closed
95.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
87.25
79
87.25
B.A Programme
Closed
89.5
86.5
86
88
83.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
78.5
87.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
82.5
77
79
78
82
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
50
55.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
76
86
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
77
86.75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
76
86.75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
79
Closed
75
86
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
80
90
75
86.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
72
75.5
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
88
86.5
85
83
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
47
55.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
78
70
Closed
73
82
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.25
88
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
73
87.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
76.5
87.25
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
93.75
91.25
88.5
Closed
94.75
B.A Programme
Closed
85
82
82
84
83.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
87
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
73.5
75.75
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
90
88.5
87
84.5
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
91
84
92
77.5
86.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
81
75
Closed
77
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
89.5
Closed
74
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
89
Closed
87.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
78
87.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
89
B.A Programme
Closed
89
85
85
86
83.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.25
77
87.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
49
55.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
94.75
92.75
91
Closed
95.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

