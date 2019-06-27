Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 97 93.5 89 89 89 93.5 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.75 93.75 93 90 88 93.75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 83 80 79 80 80 B.A (Hons) History 96.5 93.25 92.75 94 88 93 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 94 90 88 88 86 89 B.A (Hons) Political Science 97.75 96 95 95.5 89 95.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism 97.75 95.5 94.5 94 90 95.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology 98.25 96.5 95.75 96.5 91.5 96.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.75 95 92.5 90 89 95 B.A (Hons) Sociology 96.25 93.5 92 93.5 90 93.5 B.A Programme 98.75 95 93.5 93.5 90.5 90.5 B.A (Hons) English 97.5 95.5 94.5 94.75 92 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 66 63 63 60 60 60 B.Com (Hons) 97.25 95 92 90 90 95 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 93.25 88 87 88 93 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 93.5 92.5 Closed 87.5 93 B.A (Hons) English 97.25 93.5 93 94 90 92 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 92.5 88.5 86 86 84 86 B.A (Hons) Journalism 97.5 95 94 93.5 89 94.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 95.75 94.5 95.5 88.75 94.5 B.A Programme 97.75 94.5 92.5 92.5 Closed 90.25 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 91.5 92.5 89.75 92 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94.75 91 88 89 94 B.A (Hons) History Closed 93.25 92 93.75 86 92 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 94.75 92 89.5 88 94.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85.75 82 79.5 78.75 79.75 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 65.5 62 62 56 58 58 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 96.25 95.5 96.25 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 Closed 91 Closed 85 91 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 97 Closed 87 85.5 86 92 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.5 Closed 91.5 88.25 86 93.5 B.A (Hons) English 97.25 92 91.5 91.75 86 89 B.A (Hons) Journalism 97.25 94.5 93.25 92.25 87.5 93 B.A (Hons) History Closed 93 91.25 93.75 84 90.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 96 95 95.75 Closed Closed B.A Programme 96.75 94.25 92.5 92 Closed 90 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94.5 89.75 85.75 86.25 92 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 92.25 87.5 84.5 84 82 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 81 Closed 77 78 77 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 90.25 91.25 89 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 95.75 93.5 95.25 88.5 93 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed 60 53 55 55 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 97 93.25 85 83.5 84 90 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 88 Closed 82 89 B.A (Hons) History Closed 93 90 93.25 82 89 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 89.75 90.25 84 88 B.A Programme 93.5 92 89 88.5 Closed 86 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 94 92.5 91 87 91 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 91 88.5 89 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 80 Closed 75 76 75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 94.25 90.5 86.75 83 91.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 92.5 87.75 82.75 83 90 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 92 85 82 82 80 Closed B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 95.75 94 95 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed 58 51 53 53 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 92.25 94.5 88 91 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 93.25 86 Closed 80 87 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.75 93 84 82 82 88 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 89.25 88.25 82 87.25 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 90 83 79 88.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 83.5 80 81.25 79 83 B.A (Hons) History Closed 92.75 88.75 Closed 80 87.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 93.5 92 90 86.5 90.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 78.5 Closed 73 75 75.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 61 56 50 52 55.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 91.25 93.5 87.25 90 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 80 80 88 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 90.5 Closed 88 B.A Programme Closed 91 88.5 88 90 84.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 95.5 93.5 93.5 Closed 96 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 85 Closed 79 86.5 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 92.75 83 81 81 87.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 90 Closed 78.5 88.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 87.75 88.25 81 87.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 72 74.75 75.75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 83 79 80 78.5 82.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 92.75 88.5 93 79.5 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 61 56 50 52 55.5 B.A Programme Closed 90.5 88 87.5 89 84 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 95.25 93.25 92.5 Closed 96 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 79 79 87.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 87 89.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 93 91.5 89 86.5 90 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 90.25 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 82 Closed 78 86 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 81 79 79 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 70 74 75.75 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 91.5 90 88.5 85.5 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed Closed 76.5 87.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 86.5 89.25 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 89.75 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed 92 87 92.5 78.5 86.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 95 93 91.75 Closed 95.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 87.25 79 87.25 B.A Programme Closed 89.5 86.5 86 88 83.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 78 78.5 87.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 82.5 77 79 78 82 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 49 50 55.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 Closed 76 86 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed Closed 76 77 86.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed Closed 74 76 86.75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 79 Closed 75 86 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 80 90 75 86.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 63 72 75.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 88 86.5 85 83 Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 47 55.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 78 70 Closed 73 82 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.25 88 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 84 73 87.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 74 76.5 87.25 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 93.75 91.25 88.5 Closed 94.75 B.A Programme Closed 85 82 82 84 83.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 88 Closed 70 Closed B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 88 Closed 87 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 68 73.5 75.75 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 90 88.5 87 84.5 Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed 91 84 92 77.5 86.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 81 75 Closed 77 82 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 89.5 Closed 74 Closed B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 89 Closed 87.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 77 78 87.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 89 B.A Programme Closed 89 85 85 86 83.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 86.25 77 87.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 48 49 55.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 94.75 92.75 91 Closed 95.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.