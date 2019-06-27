Lady Irwin College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Lady Irwin College (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Lady Irwin College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
84
78
74
74
74
78
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
94
88
78
78
78
78
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
84
75
70
70
70
75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
76
72
72
72
76
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
81
73
68
68
68
74
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
93
Closed
Closed
75
77
77
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
91
Closed
Closed
70
75
75
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
68
65
65
65
70
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
74
69
69
65
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
70
74
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
63
61
61
61
69
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
72
67
65
61
69
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
95.75
94
95
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
94
92.5
91
87
91
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
58
51
53
53
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
92.25
94.5
88
91
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
91
88.5
89
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
89.75
90.25
84
88
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
92
85
82
82
80
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
80
Closed
75
76
75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
93
90
93.25
82
89
B.A Programme
93.5
92
89
88.5
Closed
86
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
92.5
87.75
82.75
83
90
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
94.25
90.5
86.75
83
91.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
60
58
58
60
71
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
60
74
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
69
81
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
81
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
74
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
58
71
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
74
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
81
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
56
71
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
53
71
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
81
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
74
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
75
87.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90
82
91
76
86.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
89
Closed
72
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
80
72
Closed
75
82
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
88.5
Closed
87.25
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
89
87.5
86
83.5
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
87
84
84
85
83.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
94
91.75
89.5
Closed
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
48
55.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
77
87.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
72.5
75.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.5
88.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
52
71
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
74
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
72
75.5
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
88
86.5
85
83
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.25
88
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
93.75
91.25
88.5
Closed
94.75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
80
90
75
86.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
73
87.25
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
78
70
Closed
73
82
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
47
55.5
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
87
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
76.5
87.25
B.A Programme
Closed
85
82
82
84
83.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
70
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

