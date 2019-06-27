Lady Irwin College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Lady Irwin College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 84 78 74 74 74 78 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 94 88 78 78 78 78 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science 84 75 70 70 70 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 76 72 72 72 76 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science 81 73 68 68 68 74 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 93 Closed Closed 75 77 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 91 Closed Closed 70 75 75 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 68 65 65 65 70 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 74 69 69 65 70 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed 65 70 74 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 63 61 61 61 69 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 72 67 65 61 69 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 95.75 94 95 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 94 92.5 91 87 91 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed 58 51 53 53 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 92.25 94.5 88 91 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 91 88.5 89 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 89.75 90.25 84 88 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 92 85 82 82 80 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 80 Closed 75 76 75 B.A (Hons) History Closed 93 90 93.25 82 89 B.A Programme 93.5 92 89 88.5 Closed 86 B.Com (Hons) Closed 92.5 87.75 82.75 83 90 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 94.25 90.5 86.75 83 91.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 60 58 58 60 71 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed 62 60 74 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed 63 69 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed Closed 67 81 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 74 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed Closed Closed 55 58 71 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 56 74 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 81 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed Closed Closed 53 56 71 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed Closed Closed 50 53 71 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 81 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 74 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 85 75 87.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed 90 82 91 76 86.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 89 Closed 72 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 80 72 Closed 75 82 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 88.5 Closed 87.25 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 89 87.5 86 83.5 Closed B.A Programme Closed 87 84 84 85 83.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 94 91.75 89.5 Closed 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 47 48 55.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 75 77 87.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 65 72.5 75.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.5 88.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Lady Irwin College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed Closed Closed 49 52 71 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 74 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 63 72 75.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 88 86.5 85 83 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.25 88 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 93.75 91.25 88.5 Closed 94.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 80 90 75 86.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 84 73 87.25 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 78 70 Closed 73 82 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 47 55.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 88 Closed 87 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 74 76.5 87.25 B.A Programme Closed 85 82 82 84 83.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 88 Closed 70 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.