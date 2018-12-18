Ladakh to get its first university

Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region is on its way to getting its first university as the State Administrative Council led by Governor Satya Pal Malik approved the Jammu and Kashmir University of Ladakh Bill, 2018, on Monday.

Advertising

Pointing out that it will be a cluster university, a release issued here said that it will get Rs 65 crore from Government of India from the next academic session as initial grant. The university will fulfill a long-standing demand of the people of Ladakh, it added.

The three functioning degree colleges of Kargil district will be affiliated to the Cluster University of Ladakh with Degree College Leh constituting the lead college, it said.