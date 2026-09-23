Ladakh revises admission guidelines for MBBS, BDS seats under Central pool

The Centre has allotted seven MBBS and two BDS seats to Ladakh under the Central pool (Image: AI Generated)

The Ladakh administration on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the Central pool, following the formation of seven new districts in the Union territory, officials said.

The guidelines were issued by the health and medical education department with the approval of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, an official spokesman said.

He said the UT administration has decided to amend the existing guidelines and introduce a single merit list for admission to Central pool MBBS/Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats.

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Under the existing system introduced in 2021, candidates are considered under different categories and admitted through a roster system.