Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Lack of dreams, direction in school children challenge for country: Sisodia

Sisodia was addressing ‘Desh Ke Mentor Conclave', organised by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to celebrate the journey of mentors registered under the programme from all over the country and the mentees.

children in classroom at DelhiHe also participated in a panel discussion with mentors from various professional backgrounds. (File image)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said lack of dreams and direction in school children is the biggest challenge for the future of the country.

He said the Kejriwal government is always focused on the holistic development of its students, though.

Read |ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in learning

He stressed the need for timely career guidance for students. “Lack of dreams and direction in school children is the biggest challenge for the future of the country. Mentors under the Delhi government’s flagship initiative ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme have worked towards giving direction to the future of hundreds of children studying in Delhi government schools,” he added.

On the occasion, Sisodia felicitated the mentors under the programme for putting in the efforts to show the right path to the Delhi government school students who often do not receive timely support in making informed career choices from their surroundings.

Also read |Minor improvement in English reading skills among primary, middle school children: ASER 2022

He also participated in a panel discussion with mentors from various professional backgrounds.

“For the education ministers across the country, most of the targets include getting teachers recruited on time, providing mid-day meals and books to all students and ensuring funds for the universities to run them better,” Sisodia said.

“But, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government is always focused on the holistic development of its students,” he added.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 18:08 IST
As Myanmar crisis simmers on, sentiments stay in favour of refugees in Mizoram

