Labourer’s daughter cracks NEET — with some help

“I want the rest of my children to aim as high as their sister,” said Akhilesh (49), a daily wage labourer, whose daughter cracked the NEET entrance exam this year. Shashi (19) has now taken admission in Lady Hardinge College.

Advertising

In 2018, she enrolled for Delhi government’s Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Yojana scheme, under which coaching is provided to Scheduled Caste students at subsidised rates or free of cost for national-level examinations, including NEET.

“I want to be of service to the society. This was my second attempt; the first time, I studied by myself but this time, the scheme helped me get guidance,” said Shashi. The scheme is set to expand with a hike in financial assistance per student from Rs 40,000 to up to Rs 1.5 lakh, more private institutes, and extension of coaching duration to one year.

“We have only one room, I studied there as my family slept,” said Shashi.

Advertising

Akhilesh, who earns Rs 300 a day, said: “My younger daughter Ritu (18) is also now preparing for NEET exam through the scheme, and my son wants to study at IIT.”

Minister for Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam said: “The yojana is ensuring that poverty is longer a handicap for students.”