Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admissions list 2017 released, check now

KVS admissions 2017: The admissions for class 11 will begin only after the class 10 CBSE results have been declared. KVS admissions 2017: The admissions for class 11 will begin only after the class 10 CBSE results have been declared.

KVS admissions 2017: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released its first admission list today. The admission process which was completely cloud-based ended on March 15, 2017. Candidates who wish to view the admissions list can find the same on the KVS official website.

More than six lakh students have registered for the Kendriya Vidyalaya for class 1, according to reports. To check for mistakes, parents can log on to the site and check their ward’s application status. The admissions for class 11 will begin only after the class 10 CBSE results have been declared.

Read | Delhi: Nursery/ KG/ Class 1 admission 2017 results released, check now

The registration process is yet to begin for classes 2 to 9 from April 5 to April 18, while their admission process will begin from April 26, 2017.

According to recent reports, there are more than 10,000 vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas which the government is working to fill up this academic year of 2017-18. The recruitment process has already begun with written exams being conducted to fill up 6206 teaching posts in the schools.

The KVS PGT, TGT, PRT exam for this purpose was conducted on January 7, 2017 in 34 cities. The remaining 4,473 posts are being looked into by the CBSE so that recruitment can be done through Limited Departmental Examination (LDE).

For more stories on Kendriya Vidyalayas, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd