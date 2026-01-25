KVS Recruitment 2026: Special educator vacancies for TGT & PRT posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

The online application portal is expected to open in early February 2026.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 987 Special Educator posts for the 2026–27 academic session. The vacancies, spread across Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) positions, are aimed at strengthening support for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide.

An official notification outlining eligibility criteria, application process, and state-wise vacancy details will be released soon on the KVS website — kvsangathan.nic.in. The online application portal is expected to open in early February 2026.

–Special Educator (TGT): 493 posts

–Special Educator (PRT): 494 posts

According to officials, the recruitment plan was cleared following inputs from KVS Regional Offices under the Ministry of Education. The sanctioned posts have been provisionally distributed across schools, taking into account regional requirements and demand.