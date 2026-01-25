KVS Recruitment 2026: Special educator vacancies for TGT & PRT posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 987 Special Educator posts for the 2026–27 academic session. The vacancies, spread across Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) positions, are aimed at strengthening support for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide.
An official notification outlining eligibility criteria, application process, and state-wise vacancy details will be released soon on the KVS website — kvsangathan.nic.in. The online application portal is expected to open in early February 2026.
–Special Educator (TGT): 493 posts
–Special Educator (PRT): 494 posts
According to officials, the recruitment plan was cleared following inputs from KVS Regional Offices under the Ministry of Education. The sanctioned posts have been provisionally distributed across schools, taking into account regional requirements and demand.
For PRT Special Educator Posts:
–Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary (Class 12) with at least 50% marks.
–Professional Qualification: Two-year Diploma in Special Education in any recognised category of disability.
–Mandatory Requirement: Qualified CTET Paper-I conducted by CBSE.
–Skill: Proficiency in teaching in both Hindi and English.
For TGT Special Educator Posts:
–Educational Qualification: Graduation with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.
–Professional Qualification: B.Ed. in Special Education OR B.Ed. (General) with a one-year Diploma in Special Education.
Candidates applying for the posts must have qualified for CTET Paper-II conducted by CBSE and hold a valid registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). The age criteria, with the cut-off date to be specified in the official notification, set the maximum age at 35 years for TGT posts and 30 years for PRT posts. Relaxations for reserved categories will be provided in line with government norms. The recruitment will follow a two-stage selection process, designed to evaluate both the candidates’ theoretical knowledge and their practical teaching skills.
Candidates will first appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) carrying 180 marks, which will assess General English, Hindi, Reasoning Skills, Perspectives on Education, and subject-specific knowledge.
Shortlisted applicants will then face a Professional Competence Test, comprising a classroom demonstration and interview, together worth 60 marks. The final merit list will be prepared using a 70:30 ratio, with 70% weightage assigned to the written test and 30% to the professional test and interview.
KVS has advised aspirants to keep track of its official website — kvsangathan.nic.in (kvsangathan.nic.in in Bing) — for the detailed notification, including the application link, important dates, and the official notice PDF.
