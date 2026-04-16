KVS Lottery Second List 2026 Today: Website to check Class 1st provisional admission list

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will announce the Class 1 admission second lottery results for the 2026-27 academic session today, April 16. Parents can check their child’s admission status on the official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in and admission.kvs.gov.in, using their registration number. The results for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry were issued on April 10 due to the general elections.

Parents of selected students must complete admission formalities on time, bringing the required documents to avoid seat cancellation. If documents aren’t submitted, the seat goes to waitlisted students. Balvatika admission results are already out; shortlisted students need to confirm admission at their school

KVS Admission 2026: Documents required (Express photo/Representative image) KVS Admission 2026: Documents required (Express photo/Representative image)

For KVS Balvatika and Class 1 admission, you will need documents like a birth certificate for age proof, a passport-size photo, an EWS/BPL certificate if applicable, a service certificate for working parents, a caste certificate for reserved categories, and an income certificate for RTE applicants.

KVS will release subsequent Class 1 admission lists today, followed by other lists on April 21 if seats are available. Admissions are phased, starting with the RTE category, then service priority groups. Here’s what your status means: “Selected” means your child’s in the main list, report to school for document verification. If your status shows “Waiting List (WL)”, it means your child is next in line for admission. Seats will be offered to WL candidates if selected students don’t complete admission. The post-lottery number shows your child’s final position after the lottery, giving you an idea of where they stand.

KVS admission application form is divided into five sections, each organised and presented under a separate tab. (Representative image/ Express photo) KVS admission application form is divided into five sections, each organised and presented under a separate tab. (Representative image/ Express photo)

KVS admissions to Class 1 are carried out through a computerised lottery system to ensure transparency. Applications are categorised under RTE, service priority, and reserved quotas. The lottery draw randomly selects candidates within each category, and results are published as provisional selections and waiting lists. The third provisional list is scheduled for April 21.

KVS Class 1 admission result: The admissions were confirmed on the basis of the lottery system that took place earlier. (Representative image) KVS Class 1 admission result: The admissions were confirmed on the basis of the lottery system that took place earlier. (Representative image)

For higher classes (Class 2 onwards), admissions are conducted offline, subject to vacancy, and lists are declared separately. Meanwhile, Class 11 admissions will begin after the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results.