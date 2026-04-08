KVS Lottery Results 2026: Admission lists to be issued for Class 1 on April 9

KVS Admission Result 2026-27: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will issue the results for the lottery list for admissions to Class 1 for the 2026–27 academic session on April 9. The first provisional list for Class 1 will be out on April 9 at kvsangathan.nic.in and admission.kvs.gov.in. Parents who registered online can check their child’s admission status through the official portals mentioned above, once available. The admission list for the states Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be released on April 10 due to the general elections.
Once the list is out, parents of selected students have to complete admission formalities within the given timeline. They will need to bring these documents for the admission process. Failure to submit documents on time may result in cancellation of the seat, which will then be offered to waitlisted students.
The Sangathan has already uploaded the results for admission to Balvatika on the official website, however, shortlised students will have to get their admission confirmed from the respective schools
ALSO READ | KVS Admission 2026-27: Balvatika 1 & 3 registration, eligibility and more
-Proof of age and residence
-Birth certificate
-Passport-size image
-EWS/BPL certificate
-Service certificate (if applicable)
-Caste certificate (for reserved categories)
-Income certificate (for RTE applicants)
Subsequent lists for Class 1 admission will be issued on April 16 and April 21, if seats remain vacant. Admissions will be conducted in phases, beginning with candidates under the Right to Education (RTE) category, followed by service priority groups.
Additionally, on the list, when checking the KVS Result 2026 for Class 1, parents should know the meaning of the different terms used. If the status shows “Selected,” it means the child’s name appears in the main provisional list, and they must report to the school for document verification.
A “Waiting List (WL)” status indicates that the child is next in line; if any selected candidates do not complete admission, seats will be offered to those on the waiting list in order.
The “Post-Lottery Number” reflects the child’s final position after the computerised lottery shuffle, giving clarity on where they stand in the overall selection process.
KVS admissions to Class 1 are carried out through a computerised lottery system to ensure transparency. Applications are categorised under RTE, service priority, and reserved quotas. The lottery draw randomly selects candidates within each category, and results are published as provisional selections and waiting lists. The second provisional list is scheduled for April 16, followed by the third on April 21.