KVS Lottery Results 2026: Admission lists to be issued for Class 1 on April 9

For Classes 9 and 10 students the bags should not weigh more that 4.5 kg, and for Classes 11 and 12 the bags should not weigh more than 5 kg. (Image generated by Gemini AI)

KVS Admission Result 2026-27: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will issue the results for the lottery list for admissions to Class 1 for the 2026–27 academic session on April 9. The first provisional list for Class 1 will be out on April 9 at kvsangathan.nic.in and admission.kvs.gov.in. Parents who registered online can check their child’s admission status through the official portals mentioned above, once available. The admission list for the states Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be released on April 10 due to the general elections.

Once the list is out, parents of selected students have to complete admission formalities within the given timeline. They will need to bring these documents for the admission process. Failure to submit documents on time may result in cancellation of the seat, which will then be offered to waitlisted students.