KVS Class 1 admissions 2019: Third merit list to release today

KVS admission 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the third merit list today. The merit list will be available at kvsangathan.nic.in, kvsadmissiononline.in

KVS admission 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the third merit list for admission to Class 1 today. The list will be available at kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsadmissiononline.in.

The KVS has already released the first and second list, the candidates who could not get their name in the lists, can check third list now.

The online registration process for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools for the session 2019-20 has begun since March 19, 2019.

This year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan received over 7.95 lakh applications for admission on over one lakh class 1 seats. There are 1202 KVS schools across India.

As per reports, in KV Dehradun, for 3200 seats, over 10000 students have applied. For class 11, application forms will be issued in offline mode after CBSE class 10 result is declared. The admission will start within 10 days after the KVS declares the shortlisted candidates’ list.

Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS had released the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.

There is a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category.

