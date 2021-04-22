KVS Class 1 admission: Release of provisional select list deferred, new dates soon

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided to reschedule the release of the provisional selection list and waitlist for KVS class 1 admissions 2021-22. The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The provisional selection and waitlist were scheduled to release on April 23. The fresh dates will be soon announced by the KVS.

In case seats remained unfilled from the first list, then a second provisional list was scheduled to be declared on April 30. Likewise, if seats remained unfilled even after the release of the second list, then a third provisional list was to be released by KVS on May 5. However, now the new schedule will be released as per the date of the first provisional selection and waitlist.

For admission to Class 1, admission is conducted as per reservations for RTE, SC, ST, OBC, and PWD categories. Only for admission to Class 1, the procedure is conducted online while for the other classes, the admission is done offline. One must note down the application submission code and the list of documents that need to be uploaded during admissions after submitting the online form.

The list of required documents includes – a valid mobile number and email address, digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB), a scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), details of government certificate in case one are applying under the economically weak section, transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.