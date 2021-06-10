KVS Class 1 admission: Provisional select list to be released on June 23

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided to release the provisional selection list and waitlist for KVS class 1 admissions 2021-22 on June 23. As per the official notice, the first list will be released on June 23. In case seats remained unfilled from the first list, then a second provisional list was is scheduled to be declared on June 30. Likewise, if seats remained unfilled even after the release of the second list, then a third provisional list is to be released by KVS on July 5.

The provisional selection and waitlist were scheduled to release on April 23. The declaration of the provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021.

The KVS has also released the revised schedule for class 2 admission. The declaration of the list of class 2 onwards will be on June 24 and the admission for class 2 onwards will be conducted from June 25 to June 30, 2021.

For admission to class 1, admission is conducted as per reservations for RTE, SC, ST, OBC, and PWD categories. Only for admission to class 1, the procedure is conducted online while for the other classes, the admission is done offline. One must note down the application submission code and the list of documents that need to be uploaded during admissions after submitting the online form.

The list of required documents includes – a valid mobile number and email address, digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB), a scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), details of government certificate in case one are applying under the economically weak section, transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.