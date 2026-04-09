4 new Kendriya Vidyalayas to open in J&K, Bihar, UP, and Uttarakhand for 2026-27 session

Classes in four new Kendriya Vidyalayas across Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will start functioning from this academic session. The approvals follow separate orders issued in December 2024 and October last year, under which the Government of India sanctioned new schools subject to land transfer and availability of temporary accommodation by sponsoring authorities.
Among the newly cleared institutions is Kendriya Vidyalaya Madan Negi in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Gool in Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir — both part of the 85 KVs sanctioned in December 2024. Additionally, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Darbhanga (AIIMS) in Bihar and Kendriya Vidyalaya Shamli in Uttar Pradesh are among the 57 schools approved in October 2025.
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KVS has confirmed that in all four cases, the sponsoring authorities have transferred the required land and provided suitable temporary accommodation, allowing the schools to be operationalised without delay. These institutions will initially begin with single sections from foundational levels — ranging from Balvatika (where applicable) and Classes I to V—and will expand in a phased manner based on feasibility and further approvals.
In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the schools at Darbhanga (AIIMS) and Shamli will start from Balvatika I to III along with Classes I to V. Meanwhile, the schools in Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir will begin directly from Classes I to V. All four institutions will function from designated temporary campuses, including government school premises, until permanent infrastructure is developed.
|Name of Kendriya Vidyalaya
|Address of school
|State
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Madan Negi
|Village Jalwal Gaon Malla, PO Madan Negi, Patti Dharmandal, Sub-Tehsil Madan Negi, District Tehri Garhwal, PIN: 249127
|Uttarakhand
|Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Darbhanga (AIIMS)
|+2 Govt. High School, Kolhanta Patori, PO Patori Basant, Block Hanumannagar, District Darbhanga, PIN: 846003
|Bihar
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Shamli
|Krishna Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School, Village Kabraut, Tehsil Shamli, District Shamli, PIN: 247776
|Uttar Pradesh
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Gool
|Govt. Middle School Parthmullah, Village Parthmullah, Tehsil Gool, District Ramban, PIN: 182144
|Jammu and Kashmir
According to KVS guidelines, the admission process for these newly established Kendriya Vidyalayas is to be completed within 30 days after the completion of all pending formalities related to land transfer and possession of temporary facilities.
Meanwhile, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has commenced the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. The first provisional lists for Class 1 admissions have been released, while subsequent lists are being issued in phases based on seat availability. For higher classes, admissions are being conducted offline depending on vacancies at individual schools.