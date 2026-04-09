4 new Kendriya Vidyalayas to open in J&K, Bihar, UP, and Uttarakhand for 2026-27 session

Classes in four new Kendriya Vidyalayas across Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will start functioning from this academic session. The approvals follow separate orders issued in December 2024 and October last year, under which the Government of India sanctioned new schools subject to land transfer and availability of temporary accommodation by sponsoring authorities.

Among the newly cleared institutions is Kendriya Vidyalaya Madan Negi in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Gool in Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir — both part of the 85 KVs sanctioned in December 2024. Additionally, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Darbhanga (AIIMS) in Bihar and Kendriya Vidyalaya Shamli in Uttar Pradesh are among the 57 schools approved in October 2025.