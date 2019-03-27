Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2019: How to secure vacant seats?

Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun admissions for the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). The merit list of shortlisted candidates for class 1 has been declared and the admission for class 2 and above will begin from April 2 (Tuesday), 2019. For one lakh seats available for class 1 students, the KV had received over 7 lakh applications.

With too many applications flowing in, a large number of candidates are expected to be rejected. The subsequent lists — merit list II and III and so on, will be released only if there are any seats left vacant — which can happen in case any students fail to furnish documents to leaves a seat because of any reason.

In case, seats remain vacant after June 30, 2019 then admissions will open again on July 31, 2019. According to the official notification, ‘in case of any issue related to the interpretation of admission guidelines, the decision of Commissioner KVS, will be final’.

The registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) will begin from April 2 at 8 am and will conclude on April 9 at 4 pm. For class 11, application forms will be issued in offline mode after CBSE class 10 result is declared. This year, the CBSE has announced to declare the class 10 result early. Reportedly, it can be declared around May 10, 2019.

The admission will start within 10 days after the KVS declares the shortlisted candidates’ list.