KVS admissions 2019-20 to conclude soon: Check eligibility, documents needed and other details

KVS admissions 2019-20: The last date to send applications for admission to class 2 and above (barring class 11) in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) is April 9 (Tuesday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at kvsonline admission.in.

Advertising

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has already released merit list for admissions to class 1 and the list for admission to class 2 to class 10 will release on April 12, 2019. The admission will begin from April 12 to April 20, 2019.

KVS admissions 2019: Age



The calculation of age for admission will be as on March 31, 2019. The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of differently-abled children, according to the official notification.

KVS admissions 2019: Documents required

Valid mobile number with Indian SIM card,

Valid email address,

Digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB),

A scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB),

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section,

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application

There are a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalayas (KVs) across the country.