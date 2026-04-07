KVS Admissions 2026 Lottery Results on April 8: Where to check, important dates, instructions for parents

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Lottery Result 2026 List: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the lottery results for Balvatika and Class 1 admissions for the 2026–27 academic session on April 8. The provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates will be published online.

Parents who completed the online registration process can check their child’s admission status through the official KVS website and dedicated portals at kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS Admissions 2026: Important dates

Event Date Notification release By March 19, 2026 Online registration (Balvatika & Class 1) March 20 – April 2, 2026 1st provisional list (Balvatika) April 8, 2026 1st provisional list (Class 1) April 9, 2026 2nd provisional list April 16, 2026 3rd provisional list April 21, 2026 Offline registration (if needed) April 22 – April 26, 2026 Admissions for Balvatika/Class 2 onwards April 15 – April 20, 2026 Last date for admissions (except Class 11) June 30, 2026

As per the official schedule, the online registration window for Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 opened on March 20 and closed on April 2. The first provisional admission list for Balvatika will be declared on April 8, while the Class 1 list will be released on April 9 (April 10 for select states due to polling).