KVS Admissions 2026 Lottery Results on April 8: Where to check, important dates, instructions for parents

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Lottery Result 2026 List: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the lottery results for Balvatika and Class 1 admissions for the 2026–27 academic session on April 8. The provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates will be published online.
Parents who completed the online registration process can check their child’s admission status through the official KVS website and dedicated portals at kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in.
|Event
|Date
|Notification release
|By March 19, 2026
|Online registration (Balvatika & Class 1)
|March 20 – April 2, 2026
|1st provisional list (Balvatika)
|April 8, 2026
|1st provisional list (Class 1)
|April 9, 2026
|2nd provisional list
|April 16, 2026
|3rd provisional list
|April 21, 2026
|Offline registration (if needed)
|April 22 – April 26, 2026
|Admissions for Balvatika/Class 2 onwards
|April 15 – April 20, 2026
|Last date for admissions (except Class 11)
|June 30, 2026
As per the official schedule, the online registration window for Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 opened on March 20 and closed on April 2. The first provisional admission list for Balvatika will be declared on April 8, while the Class 1 list will be released on April 9 (April 10 for select states due to polling).
Subsequent lists will be issued on April 16 and April 21 if seats remain vacant. Admissions for selected candidates will be conducted in phases, beginning with RTE category applicants, followed by service priority categories.
Admissions to Balvatika and Class 1 in KVs are conducted through a computerized lottery system to ensure transparency and fairness. Once registrations close, applications are segregated based on categories such as RTE, service priority, and reserved quotas. The lottery draw randomly selects candidates within each category, and the results are then published as provisional selection lists and waiting lists.
For higher classes (Class 2 onwards), admissions are conducted offline, subject to vacancy, and lists are declared separately. Meanwhile, Class 11 admissions will begin after the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results.
After the release of the lottery results, parents of selected candidates must complete document verification and admission formalities within the stipulated timeline. This includes submission of proof of age, residence, service certificate (if applicable), caste certificate (for reserved categories), and income certificate for RTE applicants. Failure to complete the process on time may lead to cancellation of the seat, which is then offered to waitlisted candidates in subsequent lists.