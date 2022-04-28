KVS Admissions 2022: Revised schedule for Class 1 admission released

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the revised schedule for KVS class 1 admissions 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule available on the official website of KVS — kvsangathan.nic.in.

As directed by the KVS official notice the declaration of the first provisional selection and waitlist of online registered candidates will be released on April 29, 2022. The second list will be released on May 6, and the third list will release on May 10, 2022.

Read | MP quota for Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions scrapped in revised guidelines

The declaration of a provisional selected list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats will be blocked from the reserved leftover seats from May 6 to May 17, 2022.

The extended date for second notification for offline registrations for admissions to be made under RTE Provisions, SC/ST, and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications are not received in online mode then the registration will begin from May 12 to May 18, 2022. The display of the list and admissions will begin from May 23 to May 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the registration for class 2 onwards will be from April 8 to April 16, 2022. The final declaration of class 2 list will appear on April 21, 2022, and admission for class 2 onwards will be from April 22 to April 28, 2022. The admission for all the classes except class 11 will conclude on June 30, 2022.