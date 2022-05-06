scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
KVS Admissions 2022: Second merit list for Class 1 admissions to release today

The KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 will be available on the Kendriya Vidyalaya's official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, once it is released.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2022 2:53:23 pm
KVS admissions,The admission for all the classes except class 11 will conclude on June 30, 2022. (Representative image)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the second merit list for admission to Class 1 today i.e on May 6. The KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 will be available on the Kendriya Vidyalaya’s official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, once it is released. The first merit list was released on May 3. KVS will release the third list for KVS Class 1 admissions on May 10.

KVS admissions 2022: How to download merit list

Step 1: Visit the regional official website (for instance, kvsnoida.edu.in)
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find a ‘provisionally selected list of candidates’ under ‘announcements’
Step 3: A PDF will open, search your wards’ name

For admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas, the following documents will be required: A birth certificate as a proof of age certificate, a proof of address, retirement certificate for uniformed defence personnel, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with a member of Parliament or a PSU employee is required for grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the KVS employee is required for grandchildren of KVS employees, if applicable, a caste certificate and PwD certificates.

Recently, the Supreme Court had rejected petitions challenging the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)’s decision to raise the minimum age for admissions to Class 1 from 5 to 6 years from 2022-2023 academic year.

