KVS admissions 2021 for Class 1: Registrations to commence from April 1, check details

The application process for KVS class 1 will begin from April 1. Representational image/ file

KVS admissions 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admission schedule for class 1 for the upcoming academic session 2021-22. As per the admission schedule, the application process would begin on April 1, from 10 am onwards.

The parents who want to register their children can do so through the website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

Though the application process for class 1 will be held online, the class 2 registration and above will be conducted offline. The offline registration for admission to class 2 will be held from April 8 to 15.

KVS admission 2021: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the moving link ‘online registration for admission to’

Step 3: A pop box might open, click ok

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Click on back to instructions, read carefully,

Step 7: Check box and click on proceed

Step 7: Start filling the form and click on register.

Documents required

Valid mobile number and email address, digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB), a scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), details of government certificate in case one are applying under the economically weak section, transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

There are a total of 1,247 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category. The list will be released on time, it can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.