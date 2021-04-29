KVS admissions 2021: Date of admission extended for Class 1, no admission test for Class 9

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) today extended the admission process for class 1 and other classes. The class 1 admission process was to close by April 23, but now it has been advised that the process will be concluded after April 30, as per the situation.

“The declaration of class -1 admission to be done after April 30 (instead of 23 April), depending on the situation,” read the official notification by KVS.

Read | KVS Class 1 admission: Release of provisional select list deferred

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will decide on the display of the admission list from class 2 to 9 as per the exigencies of the respective states.

The KVS will not conduct any admission test for class 9. “Class 9 admission to be done on the basis of priority category. Admission test will not be conducted for admission in Class 9,” read the notification.

The KVS has decided to reschedule the release of the provisional selection list and waitlist for KVS class 1 admissions 2021-22. The decision was taken due to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The provisional selection and waitlist were scheduled to release on April 23.