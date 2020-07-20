KVS admissions 2020 for class 1: How to apply; documents required

The forms are available at kvsangathan.nic.in. (Representational Image) The forms are available at kvsangathan.nic.in. (Representational Image)

KVS admissions 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the application form for admission in class 1 for the upcoming academic session 2020-21. The forms are available at kvsangathan.nic.in. The online registration can be done till August 7. Meanwhile, the institute has also released the registration process for class 2 and onwards and the closing date for the same is July 25.

Three sets of the provisional list of selected students will be released by the institute. The first list will be released on August 11 and the second and third will be released on August 19 and 23, respectively.

The declaration of the provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the leftover reserved seats blocked) will be done from August 27 to 29. Similarly, the list of selected students of class two and onwards will take place on July 29, and the admission for the same will be held between July 30 to August 7.

As per the official schedule, the final date of admission for all classes including class 10th is September 15.

How to apply for KVS Admission 2020

— Students can apply for KVS Admission through the online admission portal at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

— After that click on the link which reads ‘Click here to register’

— Read the instructions and check the box that reads “I have carefully gone through all sections and sub-sections of the instructions given above and I shall abide by all terms and conditions as per KVS admission guidelines.”

— Click on ‘PROCEED’

— Provide all the required details like first, middle and last name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, phone number etc and then click on ‘Register’

— You will get your registration ID/Code on your SMS and email ID.

— Proceed to apply for your desired Kendriya Vidyalaya, upload photo and documents by logging in

— Fill in other details including, basic information, parents details, choice of schools, upload documents, declaration and submit

Documents to be uploaded:

— Documents required for admission in class 1

— Birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births, which will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation / extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel.

— A scan/picture of this certificate must be uploaded on the online admission portal.

— The original certificate of date of birth should be produced before the Vidyalaya at the time of admission. This will be returned to the parent after verification by the Vidyalaya.

