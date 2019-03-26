Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2019 merit list released: Over 7.95 lakh applications for 1 lakh class I seats

KVS admissions 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released merit list for the admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas for class 1. According to the official data released by the KVS, over 7.95 lakh applications were received for 1 lakh class 1 seats. The lists of provisionally selected candidates were at first released in respective schools and now is also available on the websites.

If any seats are left, the second and third list will also be released; scheduled dates for the same are April 9 and April 23, 2019 respectively. The admissions will start 10 days after the release of the list; exact dates will be soon announced by the Sangathan.

The ongoing online registration process for admissions in Class I came to an end today. KVS has received 7,95,121 applications for more than 1L seats of Class I available in 1202 #KendriyaVidyalaya across the country@SantoshKMall1 @unkhaware @saurabh_iit @HRDMinistry pic.twitter.com/6pdk95Ax72 — KVS HQ (@KVS_HQ) March 19, 2019

KVS admissions 2019: How to download merit list

Step 1: Visit the regional official website (for instance, kvsnoida.edu.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘provisionally selected list of candidates’ under ‘announcements’

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your wards’ name

The registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) will begin from April 2 at 8 am and will conclude on April 9 at 4 pm. For class 11, application forms will be issued in offline mode after CBSE class 10 result is declared. This year, the CBSE has announced to declare the class 10 result early. Reportedly, it can be declared around May 10, 2019.