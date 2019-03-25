KVS admissions 2019: First merit list for class 1 tomorrow

KVS admission 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the first list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to class 1. The list will be declared at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Subsequently, the second and third list will be published on April 9 and April 23, 2019. The lists will be released based on the availability of seats, no additional lists will be released if all applicants join the institute.

The online registration process for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools for the session 2019-20 has begun since March 19, 2019.

The registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) will begin from April 2 at 8 am and will conclude on April 9 at 4 pm. For class 11, application forms will be issued in offline mode after CBSE class 10 result is declared. This year, the CBSE has announced to declare the class 10 result early. Reportedly, it can be declared around May 10, 2019.

The admission will start within 10 days after the KVS declares the shortlisted candidates’ list.

Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS had released the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.

There is a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category.