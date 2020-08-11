KVS Admission First Merit List 2020 Live Updates: Draw of lottery to be streamed online; check time, direct link

KVS Class 1 admission LIVE: merit list will be available at the website- kvsangathan.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

KVS Class 1 Admission Merit List 2020 Live Updates: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will today release the first merit list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to class 1. The online application process for class 1 was closed on August 7. The merit list will be available at the website- kvsangathan.nic.in, and also at the website of individual schools.

Three sets of the provisional list of selected students will be released by the institute. If there are seats available after the first merit list, then the institute will release the second merit list on August 19 and the third on August 23.

The declaration of the provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the leftover reserved seats blocked) will be done from August 27 to 29.

Last year, around 7.95 lakh applications were received for class 1 admission. The merit list will be released on the official website of individual schools.